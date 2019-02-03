Gladys Knight Kicks Off Super Bowl 2019 With Stirring National Anthem Performance

Gladys Knight brought down the house ― well, stadium ― on Sunday night.

The Empress of Soul kicked off Super Bowl LIII with a powerful rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, just before the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams faced off.

Knight looked stunning in a bejeweled white dress with three-quarter-length sleeves, a sparky tiara with matching diamond jewels and glittering booties.

Associated Press Gladys Knight singing the national anthem at Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta on Sunday.

Streeter Lecka via Getty Images Knight taking the field.

Getty Editorial

Getty Editorial The singer nailed her performance.

People on Twitter loved Knight’s stirring performance.

“Gladys Knight rocked the National Anthem with style and grace,” retired NFL coach Tony Dungy tweeted. “An awesome way to start the game!”

Awesome job by Gladys Knight. — Mike Golic (@espngolic) February 3, 2019

"I'm not crying, you're crying." - Me to everyone in the room after Gladys Knight's National Anthem #SuperBowl #goat — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 3, 2019

Knight, who is from Atlanta, defended her decision to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl in a statement to Variety earlier this month. Many performers reportedly turned down offers to sing at the game to show support for Colin Kaepernick, a former NFL player who began kneeling during the anthem to protest police brutality.

“I am here today and on Sunday, Feb. 3 to give the Anthem back its voice, to stand for that historic choice of words, the way it unites us when we hear it and to free it from the same prejudices and struggles I have fought long and hard for all my life,” Knight said.