The Most Unforgettable Halftime Outfits Of Super Bowls Past

This Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots will face off in hopes of becoming Super Bowl LII champs. But as we all know, there’s more to the sporting event than Tom Brady and football.

That’s right, we’re talking about the halftime show, which has become one of the most coveted blocks of stage time among music’s top stars.

Super Bowl halftime performances are typically about 13 minutes long. Viewers can always expect a spectacle ― usually filled with fireworks, a whole lot of glitter and perhaps even a giant golden lion.

Our favorite part of the performances, though, has to be the costumes.

Over the years, Super Bowl halftime performers have worn some pretty memorable outfits. Remember Michael Jackson’s now-iconic black and gold look from 1993? Beyoncé even paid homage to the ensemble when she performed with Coldplay in 2016. What about Diana Ross’ massive gold cape? Or Prince’s bright blue suit and purple guitar? And we can’t talk about Super Bowl halftime fashion without mentioning Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake and the infamous wardrobe malfunction that led to #nipplegate.

In the meantime, take a look back at some of the most iconic and memorable halftime outfits of Super Bowls past: