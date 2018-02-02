STYLE & BEAUTY
The Most Unforgettable Halftime Outfits Of Super Bowls Past

We'll never forget #nipplegate.

This Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots will face off in hopes of becoming Super Bowl LII champs. But as we all know, there’s more to the sporting event than Tom Brady and football

That’s right, we’re talking about the halftime show, which has become one of the most coveted blocks of stage time among music’s top stars.

Super Bowl halftime performances are typically about 13 minutes long. Viewers can always expect a spectacle ― usually filled with fireworks, a whole lot of glitter and perhaps even a giant golden lion.

Our favorite part of the performances, though, has to be the costumes. 

Over the years, Super Bowl halftime performers have worn some pretty memorable outfits. Remember Michael Jackson’s now-iconic black and gold look from 1993? Beyoncé even paid homage to the ensemble when she performed with Coldplay in 2016. What about Diana Ross’ massive gold cape? Or Prince’s bright blue suit and purple guitar? And we can’t talk about Super Bowl halftime fashion without mentioning Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake and the infamous wardrobe malfunction that led to #nipplegate

Timberlake will be back to perform this weekend, and rumors about whether Jackson will join him onstage have circulated online. (Stranger things have happened, after all.) 

In the meantime, take a look back at some of the most iconic and memorable halftime outfits of Super Bowls past: 

  • 1972: Carol Channing at Super Bowl VI
    Diamond Images via Getty Images
  • 1989: Elvis Presto at Super Bowl XXIII
    Rob Brown via Getty Images
  • 1991: New Kids On The Block at Super Bowl XXV
    Gin Ellis via Getty Images
  • 1993: Michael Jackson at Super Bowl XXVII
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • 1994: Wynonna and Naomi Judd at Super Bowl XXVIII
    Stephen Dunn via Getty Images
  • 1994: Travis Tritt at Superbowl XXVII
    George Rose via Getty Images
  • 1995: Tony Bennett and Patti LaBelle at Super Bowl XXIX
    DOUG COLLIER via Getty Images
  • 1996: Diana Ross at Super Bowl XXX
    Focus On Sport via Getty Images
  • 1996: Diana Ross at Super Bowl XXX
    Focus On Sport via Getty Images
  • 1997: James Brown at Super Bowl XXXI
    Al Bello via Getty Images
  • 1997: ZZ Top at Super Bowl XXXI
    Al Bello via Getty Images
  • 1998: Queen Latifah at Super Bowl XXXII
    Rick Stewart via Getty Images
  • 1998: Smokey Robinson and Martha Reeves at Super Bowl XXXII
    DOUG COLLIER via Getty Images
  • 1999: Gloria Estefan at Super Bowl XXXIII
    TIM CLARY via Getty Images
  • 2000: Tina Turner at Super Bowl XXXIV
    JEFF HAYNES via Getty Images
  • 2000: Toni Braxton at Super Bowl XXXIV
    PETER NEWCOMB via Getty Images
  • 2000: Christina Aguilera at Super Bowl XXXIV
    Allen Kee via Getty Images
  • 2001: *NSYNC at Super Bowl XXXV
    Jonathan Daniel via Getty Images
  • 2001: Steven Tyler and Britney Spears at Super Bowl XXXV
    Joe Traver via Getty Images
  • 2002: Bono at Super Bowl XXXVI
    Frank Micelotta Archive via Getty Images
  • 2003: Shania Twain at Super Bowl XXXVII
    KMazur via Getty Images
  • 2003: Gwen Stefani (with No Doubt) at Super Bowl XXXVII
    KMazur via Getty Images
  • 2004: Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake at Super Bowl XXXVIII
    Frank Micelotta via Getty Images
    The moment before #nipplegate. 
  • 2004: Janet Jackson at Super Bowl XXXVIII
    Frank Micelotta via Getty Images
  • 2004: Kid Rock at Super Bowl XXXVIII
    Donald Miralle via Getty Images
  • 2004: Diddy at Super Bowl XXXVIII
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • 2006: Mick Jagger and Keith Richards at Super Bowl XL
    Brian Bahr via Getty Images
  • 2007: Prince at Super Bowl XLI
    Donald Miralle via Getty Images
  • 2007: Roger Daltrey and Pete Townsend at Super Bowl XLIV
    Alexander Tamargo via Getty Images
  • 2011: Black Eyed Peas at Super Bowl XLV
    Tom Pennington via Getty Images

