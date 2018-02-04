The Super-Bowl-Watching Nuns Are Still The Best Part Of This Game

“We started it a couple of years ago just for fun, and then it grew from there,” she told HuffPost.

Their quirky enthusiasm quickly made it one of the most entertaining parts of the Super Bowl that year. They came back for Super Bowl 51 and didn’t disappoint.

Well, Sr. Miriam James and Sr. Mary returned for Super Bowl 52 to watch the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33. Maybe they put in a few good words to the man upstairs?

Ultimately, the nuns are just in it to have fun and they hope everyone following them will have fun too. “We love to laugh and hopefully bring people joy (while watching the Eagles win),” she says.

Oh, it brings us more joy than you can know, sister.

Check out their heavenly feed below!

Sr Mary firing up the grill for #SuperBowlSunday (I’m a little concerned about her use of lighter fluid on a gas grill tho...🙈🔥) #FlyEaglesFly No #GoPats 🏈🤖 pic.twitter.com/rqCYXmipeP — Sr. Miriam James (@onegroovynun) February 4, 2018

Annoying! Come on #Eagles ! Get on the defense! Don’t make a nun come out there and show you how it’s done! #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly #Patriots 22-19 🏈🦅 pic.twitter.com/yPzGra0vcR — Sr. Miriam James (@onegroovynun) February 5, 2018

Sr Mary’s current status: ☹️

PLAY DEFENSE FOR THE LOVE OF PETE #Eagles !!! She’s about to hit the root beer hard... #SuperBowl #patriots 🥤🏈🙈 pic.twitter.com/OjEwun2Jnj — Sr. Miriam James (@onegroovynun) February 5, 2018