Supreme Court May Hear Free Speech Challenge To California Abortion Counseling

Sekulow said the issue is whether the state can “compel nonprofit, faith-based, pro-life licensed medical facilities, against their religious convictions .... to advertise a government program that provides free or low-cost abortions.

Last year, the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected challenges to the law that argued the disclosures were compelled speech that violated the First Amendment. The judges ruled that the law served to protect the welfare of patients by “fully informing Californians” of available health services.

Other courts have reached different conclusions about similar laws in other states. An appeals court in 2014 struck down most of a New York City law that required pregnancy centers to inform patients on whether they provided abortions or referrals for abortion. The appeals court said the requirement “mandates discussion of a controversial political topic” and is therefore unconstitutional. But the city could require centers to reveal whether they had licensed medical professionals, judges ruled.

Three similar appeals are now before the Supreme Court, which may decide as early as Monday whether to hear the California case.