Supreme Court Rejects GOP Plea To Keep Gerrymandered House Map In Pennsylvania

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to step in and block a new congressional district map in Pennsylvania, again rebuking Republicans who are fighting hard to preserve a 2011 plan that has given the party a considerable electoral advantage.

The decision is a significant defeat for Republicans and means elections are likely to occur in November with House districts that are more competitive.

It is the second time in about a month that the high court declined to take up the GOP’s objections to the redrawn political boundaries. The latest request was referred to the full court and there were no noted dissents.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court struck down the former map in January, saying it gave Republicans such an advantage that it violated the state constitution’s guarantee that elections be free and equal. The court ruled that the map violated that provision because it diluted the votes of Democrats, thus making them unequal.

The state judges gave lawmakers three weeks to agree on a new plan with Gov. Tom Wolf (D), and said it would draw its own map if they couldn’t. The lawmakers failed to reach an agreement, so the court issued its own map on Feb. 19.

Supreme Court of Pennsylvania

Republicans were seeking to preserve the map under which they consistently won 13 of the state’s 18 House seats ― despite getting only about 50 percent of the total statewide vote in these contests and trailing Democrats in Pennsylvania’s voter registration.

The map drawn by the state Supreme Court could allow Democrats to gain an additional three to four seats in Congress. Those gains would boost the party’s hopes of winning a House majority in this year’s midterm elections.

Republicans appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court for the first time in January, after the state judges struck down the old map. Republicans argued that the U.S. Constitution only gave state lawmakers the right to draw congressional districts.

Justice Samuel Alito denied the appeal without referring it to the full court. Observers said Alito’s denial was a signal he did not think the GOP request had much merit.