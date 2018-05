WASHINGTON ― The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday morning that a federal ban on sports gambling is unconstitutional, a move that will pave the way for sports betting to spread across the United States.

The 7-2 ruling is the result of a 2014 legal challenge from the state of New Jersey and will invalidate the 1992 Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, which prohibited wagering on single sporting contests except in Nevada.

BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting. #RIPPASPA — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) May 14, 2018