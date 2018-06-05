A woman in Kelowna, British Columbia, is haunted by an experience she had nearly a month ago when she was sprayed by “liquid poo.”

Susan Allan said that on May 9, she and her adult son were sitting in her car at a stoplight when the feces came pouring in through the sunroof.

“While we were sitting there, our car was inundated with liquid poo falling from the sky,” Allan told GlobalNews.ca. “I had it on my face, down my shirt, my entire car, and the vehicle beside us were all covered in it.”

Allan said she and her son, Travis Sweet, watched the excrement fall as a large passenger plane flew overhead.

The actual sensation of crap hitting their skin was something Travis will never forget. First, he said, he felt a cold sensation hit the side of his face and shoulder.

“Then the smell hit my nose,” he said. “I almost vomited instantly. It was terrible.”

Allan contacted Kelowna Airport for answers.

An administrator for Transport Canada told her the government department would investigate the possibility of frozen lavatory waste, called “blue ice,” falling from an aircraft, according to The Globe and Mail newspaper.

A spokesperson for the airport told Fox News that as of Monday, “there is no connection to an aircraft as Transport Canada’s investigation is still ongoing.”

Allan claims that, as a result of the feces rain, she now has conjunctivitis in both eyes.

“I feel they should compensate me for the injuries. What if it had let go in a big chunk? What if it went through my son’s head and killed him? What if it came through my head and killed me?” Allan told CBC. “This could be a much different circumstance than just poop in my eye, you know?”

Transport Canada said aircraft with washroom facilities on board are equipped with an enclosed sewage holding tank that is designed to be emptied at special facilities at airports.

“It is possible that a valve malfunctions and allows some leakage of the tank’s content,” the agency told The Globe and Mail by email. “If this happens, the liquid seeping from valves freezes and adheres to the outside of the aircraft when the aircraft is flying at high altitudes.”

The department said it does not keep statistics of “blue ice” incidents, but the Kelowna International Airport told CTV News that it believes the liquid poo came from one of three planes that were passing over that area at the time.

Allan said that her husband fixed her car’s air conditioning so she doesn’t have to drive with the sunroof open.

She wants whoever was responsible to pay for her car to be professionally cleaned, even though she and her granddaughters have already scrubbed it down.

“We used bleach and peroxide and cleaned the poop that was there. Then they just covered it with perfume — so now it smells like Calvin Klein One,” Allan quipped to CBC.

She might be joking now, but Allan is still shaken by her stinky situation.