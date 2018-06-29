Susan Sarandon Arrested Protesting Trump's Immigration Policy

In an interview with The Guardian after Trump’s victory, Sarandon repeated her anti-Clinton concerns.

“I did think she was very, very dangerous,” she said of Clinton. “We would still be fracking, we would be at war [if she was president]. It wouldn’t be much smoother. Look what happened under Obama that we didn’t notice.”

Thursday’s protest against Trump’s immigration policy was one of many in the last few weeks. The “Families Belong Together” demonstration, anticipated to be the largest, is set to take place Saturday in cities across the country.