Susan Sarandon Commits A Royal No-No With Queen Elizabeth

Susan Sarandon isn’t one to blend in.

The 71-year-old actress may have committed a faux pas when she greeted Queen Elizabeth without an introduction over the weekend. Royal protocol dictates that guests should be presented to the queen before addressing her, according to outlets.

But what’s to keep an enthusiastic Yank from saying hello with a handshake? The 92-year-old monarch didn’t appear offended.

The Oscar winner was attending the Royal Windsor Cup polo match in Egham, England, on Sunday when she approached the monarch.

She got a smile from the queen, photos show in the “ET” segment above.

Maybe they’ll meet again.