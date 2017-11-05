A Pastor's Daughter, A 5-Year-Old Boy. These Are The Victims Of The Texas Shooting

At least 26 people were killed and more than 20 injured at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday when a gunman opened fire on the congregation.

This is what we know about the victims whose names have been released.

Frank Pomeroy, a pastor at the First Baptist Church, said his 14-year-old daughter Annabelle Renee Pomeroy was killed in the attack. He described her to ABC News as “one very beautiful, special child.”

Pomeroy and his wife were reportedly out of town at the time of the shooting.

A 5-year-old boy named Rylan is reportedly undergoing surgery after being shot four times, his great aunt told CBS News.

The father of a woman named Rebecca Metcalf was reportedly killed in the shooting, according to Nick Wagner, a photographer with the Austin American-Statesman who was on the scene shortly after the attack.