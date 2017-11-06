People Fed Up With ‘Thoughts And Prayers’ Demand Action After Texas Church Massacre

President Donald Trump, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) and many other political leaders sent their “thoughts and prayers” to Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday after a gunman killed 26 people and injured 20 more at the First Baptist Church.
But many on Twitter pointed out that the victims were attending church, likely already engaged in prayer, and still suffered at the hands of a gunman. Now, they say, it’s time for politicians to offer something more than thoughts and prayers:
ALSO ON HUFFPOST
PHOTO GALLERY
BEFORE YOU GO
Texas Church Shooting
PHOTO GALLERY
Texas Church Shooting
CONVERSATIONS