Sweden Just Made A Startling Confession About Its Famous Meatballs

Sweden’s famed meatballs aren’t Swedish after all.

The nation’s official Twitter account made the startling confession on Tuesday, saying the tasty treat ― great for a snack, a meal or a shopping break in Ikea ― is actually from 1,600 miles away:

Swedish meatballs are actually based on a recipe King Charles XII brought home from Turkey in the early 18th century. Let's stick to the facts! pic.twitter.com/JuTDEjq9MM — Sweden.se (@swedense) April 28, 2018

The tweet was met with a mixture of surprise and outright disbelief, but one Internet sleuth found evidence from an old cookbook that backed the claim:

Looked closer at Sw. cookbooks and found "A Turkish Meat-Dish" in the 1737 Swedish ed. of Susanna Eger(in)'s "Leipziger Kochbuch". It's finely chopped veal with onions, salt and pepper, grilled on skewers. Served with a sweet-sour wine-based sauce.https://t.co/jPu7z8vXIB — Peter Isotalo (@PeterIsotalo) May 1, 2018