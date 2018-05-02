WEIRD NEWS
05/02/2018 03:54 am ET

Sweden Just Made A Startling Confession About Its Famous Meatballs

A 300-year-old secret is revealed.
headshot
By Ed Mazza

Sweden’s famed meatballs aren’t Swedish after all.

The nation’s official Twitter account made the startling confession on Tuesday, saying the tasty treat ― great for a snack, a meal or a shopping break in Ikea ― is actually from 1,600 miles away: 

The tweet was met with a mixture of surprise and outright disbelief, but one Internet sleuth found evidence from an old cookbook that backed the claim: 

The Sweden.se Twitter feed is run by the Swedish Institute, a public agency that promotes the nation. The organization has more information about how the meatballs are prepared and served as well as a recipe on its website.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Stunning Images Of Sweden
headshot
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Food Sweden Swedish Meatballs Swedish Food
Sweden Just Made A Startling Confession About Its Famous Meatballs
CONVERSATIONS