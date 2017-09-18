Ta-Nehisi Coates Says Donald Trump 'Might Be A White Supremacist'

“I think if you own a business that attempts to keep black people from renting from you,” Coates explained, “if you are reported to say that you don’t want black people counting your money; if you say — and not even reported, just come out and say — that someone can’t judge your case because they are Mexican; if your response to the first black president is that they weren’t born in this country, despite all proof; if you say they weren’t smart enough to go to Harvard Law School, and demand to see their grades; if that’s the essence of your entire political identity you might be a white supremacist, it’s just possible.”