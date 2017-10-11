TASTE
Taco Bell Just Released A Fashion Line, And It’s Kind Of Amazing

Taco 'bout a fashion statement. 🌮 💁

By Suzy Strutner

Taco Bell is majorly spicing up its merchandise offerings.

The purveyor of tostadas, burritos and fried-egg tacos released a limited-edition fashion collection with Forever 21 on Wednesday. The line features items for men, women and girls, including zesty bodysuits, jackets and sweatshirts, according to a Taco Bell press release.

Models for the new Forever 21 x Taco Bell collection include Brittany Creech and Andrew McBurnie, both of whom famously took their senior portraits at Taco Bell.

Taco Bell already sells branded merchandise in its Taco Shop website, but the Forever 21 line is the company’s first fashion collaboration. Pieces range from $12.90 to $29.90 and will be sold both online and in most Forever 21 stores from Oct. 11 until supplies last, a Taco Bell spokeswoman told HuffPost.

Here are some of our flamin’ faves. 

Graphic pullover, $17.90
Patch sweatshirt, $17.90
Fleece knit hoodie, $22.90
Don't wait up bodysuit, $17.90
Too much sauce graphic tee, $15.90
Crunch graphic bodysuit, $17.90
Anorak jacket, $29.90
Girls tie-dye hoodie, $17.90
Girls hot sauce tee, $15.90

Suzy Strutner
Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost
CONVERSATIONS