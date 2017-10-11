Taco Bell Just Released A Fashion Line, And It’s Kind Of Amazing

The purveyor of tostadas, burritos and fried-egg tacos released a limited-edition fashion collection with Forever 21 on Wednesday. The line features items for men, women and girls, including zesty bodysuits, jackets and sweatshirts, according to a Taco Bell press release.

Taco Bell already sells branded merchandise in its Taco Shop website, but the Forever 21 line is the company’s first fashion collaboration. Pieces range from $12.90 to $29.90 and will be sold both online and in most Forever 21 stores from Oct. 11 until supplies last, a Taco Bell spokeswoman told HuffPost.