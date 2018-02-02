The Tacro Is Born, A Flaky Mashup Of A Taco And A Croissant

The tacro is the latest foodie trend to take over Instagram.

Vive La Tarte debuted the part-taco, part-croissant creation in January. The San Francisco bakery offers three version of the tacro: pulled pork with pineapple, chicken with avocado, and barbecue jackfruit.

The bakery’s creative director, Jimmy Houghton, explained how the tacro was born in an interview with SF Gate published Friday.

“We took our regular croissant dough that we make and we tried to fill it with pulled pork or with chicken, and we found that the flavors didn’t combine well. The pastry was way too rich, way too buttery, way too sweet,” Houghton told the site. “We went back to the drawing board and we said it needs to be saltier, needs to be a bit more savory.”

A Vive La Tarte spokesperson told BuzzFeed the bakery will likely add more flavors, “including a potential breakfast version.”

Food mashup crazes have been constant since New York City’s Dominique Ansel Bakery created the uber-popular Cronut, a croissant-doughnut, in 2013. San Francisco responded with the cruffin, a croissant-muffin, in 2015. Now the Bay Area also has the tacro.