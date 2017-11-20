A country singer has released a song in opposition to the NFL protests in which players “take a knee” during the national anthem to draw attention to racism and police brutality.
But Neal McCoy’s new tune might be getting attention for all the wrong reasons: its confusing title.
“Take A Knee, My Ass (I Won’t Take A Knee)” brought out the grammar/music critics on Twitter.
Here is some of that reaction:
McCoy told Fox News on Sunday that players have a right to take a knee, but “I just think it’s kind of a wrong time, wrong place kind of thing for me.”
