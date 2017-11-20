A country singer has released a song in opposition to the NFL protests in which players “take a knee” during the national anthem to draw attention to racism and police brutality.

But Neal McCoy’s new tune might be getting attention for all the wrong reasons: its confusing title.

“Take A Knee, My Ass (I Won’t Take A Knee)” brought out the grammar/music critics on Twitter.

Here is some of that reaction:

When your song title is so confusing you need the Cliff’s Notes to it in parentheses right after. (Song title is stupid.) https://t.co/92SADdGs4l — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 18, 2017

the ambiguity of "Take a Knee... My Ass" is yet another argument for the importance of copy editors — Lana Del Raytheon (@LanaDelRaytheon) November 17, 2017

“Take a Knee, My Ass (He Scream at Own Ass)” pic.twitter.com/3J5K5FldZK — SNOWBIRD NOT 🍒 PICK still using cherry emoji tho (@flubby) November 18, 2017

ME: Take a knee, my ass.

ASS: I WON'T take a knee.

(awkward silence) https://t.co/4BDwHNFpYb — Owen Ellickson (@onlxn) November 17, 2017

This guy is having an intense fight with his own ass over whether to take a knee or not. https://t.co/6DduGkDit9 — Kashana (@kashanacauley) November 17, 2017

There is no getting around the fact that the comma means he is addressing his ass.



"Take a knee, guys."



"Take a knee, my friends."



"Take a knee, my ass." https://t.co/yh07GcTAmY — Brandon "Brandon Hardin" Hardin (@bhhardin) November 17, 2017

Wait, so is his ass taking a knee? Because he won't? Take the knee? https://t.co/1FPJi51y7b — James McNamara (@jamesmcnamara27) November 18, 2017

I know some size queens, but a taking a knee in the ass is some wild carny freak shit. https://t.co/g4jsc9rUsm — Storm Large (@Stormof69) November 17, 2017

the b-side “My Ass Won’t Take a Knee (Take an Ass, My Knee)” is the sleeper hit here https://t.co/RVg64eaeCN — Trevor Shelley de Brauw (@trevordebrauw) November 18, 2017

"Take a Knee, My Ass" sounds like a love song addressed to a butt about to get just SO messed up — monica heisey (@monicaheisey) November 17, 2017

"Take a knee my ass (I won't take a knee, but I'll take a Tiki torch down to Charlottesville)" is the original title of the song. — Marc R. Bennett (@thegoodfello) November 18, 2017

The original title for this song was: "I won't take a knee, but maybe my ass will. (hold on, I'll ask it)" — DANK (@DKroenung) November 18, 2017

The title of this 'Take A Knee, My Ass (I Won't Take A Knee)' song is reminiscent of the Beastie Boys classic (You've Got to Fight) "For Your Right" (To) 'Party' (Fight for Partying Rights) "You have to" (Fight) 'Party' — Terrance (@T_Balazo) November 18, 2017

Ok I’ve thought about it for several hours and the correct way to put this in print is “Take A Knee? My Ass!” https://t.co/9H2F55dhg9 — Fiorello La Garbagecan (@StuntBirdArmy) November 18, 2017