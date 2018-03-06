The Groundbreaking Queer Comedy Series 'Take My Wife' Is Back

“Take My Wife,” the comedy series created by lesbian comics and real-life spouses Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butcher, is back.

The acclaimed, slice-of-life show ― which starred Esposito and Butcher as slightly exaggerated versions of themselves ― had been facing an uncertain future since last summer.

The series originally aired on NBC’s now-defunct streaming service, Seeso. When the network pulled the plug on Seeso in August 2017, “Take My Wife” was left without a home ― even though the show’s second season had been completely shot and edited by then. (Watch the trailer for the first season above.)

On Monday, Esposito announced that both seasons of “Take My Wife” would be available on iTunes. The show will also be available for viewing on the Starz app on May 1.

Esposito said that she and Butcher were “stoked as hell” to finally debut the second season of their show. The women hope the iTunes and Starz releases will “continue the push for diversity in television,” Esposito told INTO.

Added Butcher, “I’m just really excited that people get to see it. A lot of awesome people worked really hard on this show, and I’m glad their hard work gets to be seen.”

Many of the other performers and artists involved in “Take My Wife” shared Esposito and Butcher’s enthusiasm.

I'm so thrilled that more people get the chance to see this show that I am very, very honored to have been a part of! Two delicious seasons await ye! #TakeMyWife https://t.co/QQq9w5sQko — janet varney (@janetvarney) March 6, 2018

I'm so very excited that Season 2 of #TakeMyWife is here because I love this show lots! Also super honored to have my song featured ["Desire" by @LittleBrutes]. Thank u @cameronesposito, @RheaButcher & crew for your clever, funny, important show. GO WATCH: https://t.co/lDVmuOQewE — Rachael Cantu (@RachaelCantu) March 6, 2018

I had a sweet little cameo on Season 2 of "Take My Wife" that is now available on iTunes and will be streamable on Starz starting 5/1! (And yes, my 10+ years in the restaurant industry prepared me for the barista's backstory) pic.twitter.com/jLNz5ef858 — Brittany Ashley (@britt27ash) March 5, 2018

The first season of “Take My Wife,” which premiered on Seeso in August 2016, made waves as one of the few scripted series to specifically focus on queer women. Both Esposito and Butcher made a point to involve women, people of color and LGBTQ people in all aspects of production.

The second season’s cast, Esposito said, is made up of 83 percent women and 54 percent LGBTQ people. Guest stars include LGBTQ actors and public figures like Jen Richards, Solomon Georgio and indie pop duo Tegan and Sara.

Wanted to tell u what having a show on Seeso allowed us to do. I am so proud of #TakeMyWife. pic.twitter.com/UatqOyrPY7 — Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) August 9, 2017

The first season of “Take My Wife” was a critical darling. The A.V. Club said the show offered “a much more real and lively representation of lesbians than the static stereotypes and tropes that dominate television,” while The New York Times praised “Take My Wife” for having “a D.I.Y. charm and a perspective that have long been underrepresented on the small screen.”

Ultimately, Esposito would like “Take My Wife” to be seen as a testament to the possibilities of diversity in Hollywood.