Tammy Duckworth Offers Resolution To Allow Newborns On Senate Floor

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) made history earlier this month when she became the first sitting senator to give birth while in office. She wants to make history again by doing away with the archaic chamber rule that newborns are not allowed onto the Senate floor.

Her effort has gained what’s become a rarity in Congress ― bipartisan support.

The Iraq War veteran submitted a resolution this week that would allow senators to bring children under the age of one onto the Senate floor. The resolution needs to pass the Senate Rules Committee and then be approved by the full chamber. If passed quickly, Duckworth would be able to vote with her daughter by next week.

“As leaders of the Senate Rules Committee, we support Senator Duckworth’s resolution and intend to move it swiftly through our committee,” Senate Rules Committee Chairman Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) said in a joint statement on Tuesday, according to CNN.

Politico reported that Senate leaders are ready to have the full chamber act on the request once the Rules Committee approves it.

Duckworth told Politico in February that she couldn’t “technically” take maternity leave because senators are required to appear in person to vote.

“If I have to vote, and I’m breastfeeding my child, especially during my maternity leave period, what do I do? Leave her sitting outside?” Duckworth asked in the interview.

In a recent essay for Elle Magazine, she discussed how exhausting it can be to always be the “first.”