Try Not To Cry As You Watch This 11-Year-Old Find Out She's Getting Adopted

This is what “pure joy” looks like.

Security cameras at a South Jordan, Utah school captured the life-changing moment when 11-year-old Tannah Butterfield learned she was going to be adopted. The footage shows Tannah spontaneously jumping into the arms of the school’s office manager Jackie Alexander, who received the good news from the girl’s foster mom.

“All that excitement, joy and happiness that you see in Tannah went right through to me. We could not quit embracing. She just held me tight. It was pure joy at its finest,” Alexander told ABC News this week.

A post shared by Jackie Alexander (@jackiealex) on Oct 2, 2017 at 5:02pm PDT

Alexander, who shared the video on social media on October 3, said Tannah’s foster mom, Jennifer Fisher, called to say that the courts had “finally” approved the adoption of their three foster children, Tannah, 6-year-old Teagun and 2-year-old Tallie.

Since Tannah was in school at the time, Fisher asked Alexander to tell her.

“[Tannah’s mom] knew she would want to know right away because she had been so worried,” Alexander wrote on Instagram.

Alexander told radio station 1010 WINS that she was thrilled to be asked by the family to be part of such a special moment.

“I was overjoyed and humbled,” Alexander said. “It’s not something I get to do every day.”

The Fishers, who also have two biological children, 13-year-old Aiden and 10-year-old Macy, told ABC News that they hope the adoption process for their foster kids will be finalized next month.