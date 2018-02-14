SPORTS
02/14/2018 07:36 am ET

Tara Lipinski And Johnny Weir Have The Cutest Olympics Pre-Show Ritual

Copy it if you can.

By Lee Moran

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir deserve top marks for their pre-show ritual at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Before each live broadcast on NBC, the Olympic figure skaters-turned-commentators bust out an amusing handshake ― which ends with what appears to be a slam-dunk.

Check it out here:

Weir described their pre-commentary ritual as a “goody” in an interview with The Washington Post, which shared footage of the move online Tuesday.

“From touring, you have these little handshakes and things that you do with your co-stars in the shows, whether it’s a handshake, or a booty bump, or whatever it may be. Terry, Tara and I all have one that we do, the three of us, and we can’t do a show without doing it.”

Johnny Weir

Sportscaster Terry Gannon features in the ritual, but the limelight belongs to his two co-presenters.

Will it become an iconic Olympic pose? Here’s hoping ...

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Nbc 2018 Winter Olympics Figure Skating Johnny Weir Handshake
Tara Lipinski And Johnny Weir Have The Cutest Olympics Pre-Show Ritual

CONVERSATIONS