Tara Lipinski And Johnny Weir Have The Cutest Olympics Pre-Show Ritual

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir deserve top marks for their pre-show ritual at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Before each live broadcast on NBC, the Olympic figure skaters-turned-commentators bust out an amusing handshake ― which ends with what appears to be a slam-dunk.
Check it out here:
Weir described their pre-commentary ritual as a “goody” in an interview with The Washington Post, which shared footage of the move online Tuesday.
“From touring, you have these little handshakes and things that you do with your co-stars in the shows, whether it’s a handshake, or a booty bump, or whatever it may be. Terry, Tara and I all have one that we do, the three of us, and we can’t do a show without doing it.”
Johnny Weir
Sportscaster Terry Gannon features in the ritual, but the limelight belongs to his two co-presenters.
Will it become an iconic Olympic pose? Here’s hoping ...