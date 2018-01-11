Taraji P. Henson's 'Proud Mary' Movie Irks Songwriter John Fogerty

Taraji P. Henson’s new movie, “Proud Mary,” opens in theaters on Friday, but one person who has no plans to see it is songwriter John Fogerty, the man who composed the 1960s classic rock song that inspired the film’s title.

Henson plays a hitwoman in the film, which took a big hit itself in a blistering tweet from Fogerty posted Thursday afternoon.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, one of the founders of Creedence Clearwater Revival, griped about how the movie has little to do with his song and how he wants little to do with the movie.

Fogerty said he wrote the song 50 years ago and calls it his “very first good song.”

That said, it “irks” him when people “seek to capitalize on the popularity of his music and the good will it has earned with the public” for financial gain.

Fogerty said that he’d like people to associate the words “Proud Mary” with “leaving painful stressful things behind for a more tranquil and a more meaningful life” and not a movie “about killing people for money.”

The complete tweet appears below: