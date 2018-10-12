Taraji P. Henson Takes On The Ku Klux Klan In 'The Best Of Enemies' Trailer

Taraji P. Henson is a woman on a mission in the new trailer for “The Best Of Enemies.”

Based on a true story, the film focuses on Ann Atwater (Henson), a mother and civil rights activist, who is trying to desegregate schools in Durham, North Carolina, in 1971 after her daughter’s all-black elementary school burns down. Atwater is forced to team up with C.P. Ellis (Sam Rockwell), a local Ku Klux Klan leader, to unite the feuding city.

“Same God made you made me,” Henson says to Rockwell in the trailer.

C.P. Ellis’ character seems to be well suited for Rockwell, who recently won Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of a racist cop in 2017 film “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

“The Best Of Enemies” is directed by “Hunger Games” producer Robin Bissell, and co-stars Babou Ceesay, Anne Heche and Wes Bentley.