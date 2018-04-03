Taraji P. Henson's Cardi B Impression Is So Accurate It's Scary

Actress Taraji P. Henson’s impression of rapper Cardi B is spot on.

Henson and her “Acrimony” co-star Lyriq Bent recently sat down with Clevver News to discuss their new film. When Henson was asked about her love for the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, she did not hold back, throwing in a “Gimme that shmoney” and a Cardi B-famous “okurrrr!”

The “Empire” and “Hidden Figures” actress has been a fan of Cardi B since the beginning ― back when the rapper only had 70,000 followers on Instagram. Last year, Henson commented on one of Cardi B’s Instagram posts with support and love, writing: “SHINE BABY SHINE!!... Proud of you!!! Keep puttin in that WERK.”