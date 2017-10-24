On Monday’s “Conan,” former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Taran Killam clarified his comments criticizing the NBC show’s decision to host Donald Trump in 2015 — and he went all in.

“In retrospect for me, and it was mostly about just my personal experience with it and how I feel about it,” he told host Conan O’Brien. “I think as time goes on and our current president kind of reveals his character or lack thereof, I personally have a hard time of having been involved in an endorsement of that.”

The actor said his comments were “not necessarily a critique of the show” before pretty much critiquing the show.

“But, boy, it’s really hard to have played a part in sort of encouraging, or not even encouraging, but just offering a platform and promoting for someone who I find I’m constantly disappointed in,” he said.

Killam went on to talk about a “shocking” comment Trump made at the “SNL” host dinner, breaking out his impression of The Donald.

“The priorities were off,” he added.

In an interview with NPR’s “It’s Been a Minute” earlier this month, Killam said the show tried to “play to the masses,” and the infamous Trump episode in Season 41 “only grows more embarrassing and shameful as time goes on.”