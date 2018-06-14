Target Apologizes For Father's Day 'Baby Daddy' Cards

Target apologized and pulled a Father’s Day card off its shelves after it drew the ire of customers nationwide for racial insensitivity.

The controversial card featured a black couple with the words “baby daddy” across the front.

Seriously @Target???? Baby Daddy is not a term of endearment. This is an insult to black fathers and a slap in the face to the African-American community as a whole. There are plenty of black men that are EXCELLENT FATHERS, not “baby daddies”!!! pic.twitter.com/Q9OWRpBl0M — LiciaYvette (@MsLiciaYvette) June 11, 2018

“We appreciate the feedback and apologize,” Target wrote on Twitter. “It’s never our intent to offend any of our guests with the products we sell.”

The retailer was alerted about the card last week and is removing the card from its stores.

We were made aware of some concerns about this card last week and are working with our vendor to have it removed from Target stores. We appreciate the feedback and apologize. It’s never our intent to offend any of our guests with the products we sell. — AskTarget (@AskTarget) June 14, 2018

American Greetings, which manufactured the card, also issued an apology.

“This particular card was created for, and addressed to, a loving husband — which the inside copy makes clear,” American Greetings said in a statement. “However, we now see that the front page, taken out of context, can communicate an unintentional meaning that we are strongly against perpetuating and is not consistent with our company purpose and values. We should do better in the future, and we will. We have notified our store merchandisers to remove the card from the shelves and apologize for any offense we’ve caused.”

The term “baby daddy” typically refers to someone who is the father of a woman’s child but is not her husband or partner.

The controversial card reads on the inside, “You’re a wonderful husband and father — and I’m so grateful to have you as my partner, my friend, and my baby daddy!”