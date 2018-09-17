HUFFPOST FINDS
09/17/2018 11:24 am ET

Target's New Fall Clothing Line Looks Like It Belongs At Everlane

Everything in the collection is under $50.
By Brittany Nims

Add Target to your list of places to buy fall clothes, because their newest clothing collection is absolutely stunning.

Called Prologue, the new line is made up of minimalist, sophisticated pieces for modern women. It includes versatile wardrobe essentials like blouses, tie-waist trousers, wrap skirts, trench coats, dresses and more in sizes 0 to 16, with many pieces up to size 26

What sets Prologue apart from other fall clothing collections right now is its mix of luxury materials like matte satin, textured twill and faux leather at extremely affordable prices. In fact, the entire collection ranges from just $13 to $50. It’s like getting an Everlane look at a Target price. 

“With Prologue, we’re looking to inspire — and win over — women who are drawn to a more modern, minimal style…which, by the way, is not the easiest look to create on a budget,” says Julie Guggemost, Target’s senior vice president of Product Design and Development. “It can require a ton of time and effort to curate, and many of the well-designed, contemporary collections are simply out-of-reach for many. That’s where Target comes in — it’s where we shine.”

Prologue is the newest of Target’s ever-expanding collection of in-house brands making fashionable styles within reach for all sizes and budgets, like Universal Thread for size-inclusive denim, A New Day for everyday wear and JoyLab for fashionable workout clothes.  

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite pieces from Prologue. Take a look, because some of our favorite looks are selling out fast:

  • 1 Straight Leg Faux Leather Crop Pants
    Sizes: XS to XXL
    Target
    Sizes: XS to XXL
    Get it at Target, $35. 
  • 2 3/4 Raglan Balloon Sleeve Blouse
    Sizes: XS to XXL
    Target
    Sizes: XS to XXL 
    Get it at Target, $25. 
  • 3 Sleeveless V-Neck Wide Leg Crop Jumpsuit
    Sizes: XS to XXL
    Target
    Sizes: XS to XXL
    Get it at Target, $30. 
  • 4 Long Sleeve Trench Coat
    Sizes: XS to XXL
    Target
    Sizes: XS to XXL
    Get it at Target, $40. 
  • 5 Leather V-Neck Fit & Flare Midi Dress
    Sizes: 2 to 26
    Target
    Sizes: 2 to 26
    Get it at Target, $45. 
  • 6 Wide Leg Tie Front Ankle Length Trousers
    Sizes: 2 to 26W
    Target
    Sizes: 2 to 26W
    Get it at Target, $35. 
  • 7 Asymmetrical Wrap Skirt
    Sizes: 2 to 18
    Target
    Sizes: 2 to 18
    Get it at Target, $25. 
  • 8 Short Sleeve Faux Leather Strong Shoulder T-Shirt
    Sizes: XS to XXL
    Target
    Sizes: XS to XXL
    Get it at Target, $25. 
  • 9 Long Sleeve D-Ring Shirt Dress
    Sizes: XS to XXL
    Target
    Sizes: XS to XXL
    Get it at Target, $35. 
  • 10 Collared Moto Jacket
    Sizes: XS to XXL
    Target
    Sizes: XS to XXL
    Get it at Target, $40. 

