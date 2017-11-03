Taylor Swift's 'Call It What You Want' Is Maybe Her Best Love Song Yet

Taylor Swift is absolutely relentless as she drops yet another single off her highly anticipated album, “Reputation,” in a midnight release on Thursday.

“Call It What You Want” is a soft love song that talks about being completely lost in a romance. Swift teased the song’s release on her social media Thursday with a snippet of the lyrics, sending all of her fans into yet another tailspin. The 27-year-old pop star has dropped four singles and two music videos since announcing her sixth studio album, which will be released Nov. 10.

“I’m doing better than I ever was, ’cause my baby’s fit like a daydream walking with his head down,” Swift sings. “I’m the one he’s walking to, so call it what you want, yeah call it what you want to.”

Call It What You Want. Midnight Eastern. pic.twitter.com/nTmlQUzmFN — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 2, 2017

This latest single from Swift has softer tones than her previous singles, which all took on an electronic pop feel. “Call It What You Want” is a melodic ballad that will have you feeling like you’re falling head over heels all over again.

“And I know I make the same mistakes every time, bridges burned, I never learn. At least I did one thing right,” the lyrics continue. “I did one thing right.”

Yes, we’ll take a million more of these beautiful lyrics, please.

“Look What You Made Me Do,” the first single off Swift’s new album, shattered streaming records on Spotify in less than 24 hours. Since then, the singer has dropped singles “Ready for It” and “Gorgeous” in addition to “Call It What You Want.” Each of her other songs has showcased a new sound for Swift, digging into the trend of new pop music. The singer has gotten both criticism and praise for her new sound and attitude.

But as always, Swifties were up late holding out for the newest single and posting their roller-coaster emotions to Twitter.

Call It What You Want made me 100x more excited for Reputation WHICH I DIDNT EVEN KNOW WAS POSSIBLE @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 — Allyssa 🌼 (@AllyssaMarie143) November 3, 2017

“Not because he owns me but cause he really knows me which is more than they can say” @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/sZVhaRjxWl — Hannah (@hannyyyyh_) November 3, 2017

YESSSS LOVE HOW HAPPY YOU ARE @taylorswift13!!!! Makes my heart so happy #CallitWhatYouWant — korryn (@korrynmcminn) November 3, 2017