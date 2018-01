Taylor Swift appears to live up to her “Reputation” with a blockbuster music video for new single, “End Game.”

“Good Morning America” shared a 14-second sneak peek at the clip ― featuring Ed Sheeran and Future ― on Thursday morning.

Check it out here:

ARE YOU READY FOR IT? We have an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of @taylorswift13's music video to "End Game," featuring @edsheeran and @1future! The FULL video drops at midnight #EndGameMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/UJOTfzfQag — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 11, 2018

The full-length video was shot in Tokyo, Miami and London. It will drop at midnight on Friday.

Fans were naturally excited about the clip, and made the #EndGameVideo hashtag trend worldwide.

LEGEND!!!!!! — END GAME TODAY👑 𝖗𝖊𝖕 (@getawayrepcar) January 11, 2018

OMG OMGGGGG IM SO EXCITED TONIGHT WHAT #EndGameMusicVideo — Jane🐍💕 (@getaylorcat13) January 11, 2018