Taylor Swift Fangirls Over K-Pop Group BTS At Billboard Music Awards

Who doesn’t love K-pop band BTS?

Taylor Swift shared a photo of herself with the band in an Instagram story Sunday night at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. And like all proper superfans, she captioned it with “BTS 4EVER.”

On top of meeting the beloved group, Swift had a great night, taking home the Top Female Artist and Top-Selling Album awards.

Tay was hardly the only celeb who met the K-pop band at the awards ceremony. Several big names including Tyra Banks, DJ Khaled, Pharrell and John Legend had a moment to chill with the group.

Other stars, including Ansel Elgort and John Cena, have been known fans of BTS for some time. Cena’s Instagram account features several photos of the band. The wrestler even indicated that he voted for the band to win Sunday night’s Top Social Award, which they ended up taking home.

The band recently discussed Cena’s love for them with Entertainment Tonight and even asked the wrestler on-camera whether he’s part of the BTS Army, their fanbase.

In true “army” fashion, Cena replied with a video saying, “BTS, I am ARMY” in Korean.

Please @BTS_twt forgive my inexperience with the language, but here is my answer https://t.co/YFeO6TqyLG pic.twitter.com/07IztsuBvc — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 18, 2018