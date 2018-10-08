“So @taylorswift13 has every right to be political but it won’t impact election unless we allow 13 yr old girls to vote,” Huckabee tweeted Monday morning, adding his support for Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn.

So @taylorswift13 has every right to be political but it won’t impact election unless we allow 13 yr old girls to vote. Still with #MarshaBlackburn — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 8, 2018

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Swift announced her endorsement for Blackburn’s Democratic challenger, Phil Bredesen. Swift also said she’s supporting Jim Cooper in the House race.

The singer-songwriter, who had notoriously shied away from politics, said Blackburn’s voting record “appalls and terrifies me.” Blackburn voted against the 2009 Lily Ledbetter Fair Pay Act and the 2013 reauthorization for the Violence Against Women Act.

While many applauded Swift for using her influence for civic engagement, there were those who belittled the pop star for speaking up.

But, even if old Taylor couldn’t come to the phone to defend herself to Huckabee, her army of Swifties had her back.

First, they fact-checked his tweet, debunking his bizarre assumption that fans who listen to Taylor Swift don’t age.

Let’s do some math. When you were elected Gov. of AR in 1996, let’s generously say the average age of your voters was 50. They’re 72 now.



When @taylorswift13 released her FIRST album in 2006, let’s say that her average fan was 13. They’re 25 now. And they’re gonna vote. 🙏🏻 — Jana Pochop (@janapochop) October 8, 2018

“13 year old fans to vote”....this is false. Most Taylor fans have grown with Taylor since she started... That means that a majority of us are 18 or 18+ so we can vote this time around. — Omg anna!! (@youbelongwitht) October 8, 2018

35 years old Taylor Swift fan voting here! — Brittany 💖 TS7 🤞 (@Britjacinda) October 8, 2018

46 yr old Taylor fan here & I took my 44 yr old sister @modmomsc with me to see her soldout concert this summer, we’re both Dems, we both vote, & I’m running for office. Huckabee & his friends need to sit down & pipe down, women are ready to take over now & we won’t do it quietly pic.twitter.com/KjgJA5Sa4m — Michelle Sawyer Moge for Derry NH (@MichelleResists) October 8, 2018

I can’t believe that everyone in my fandom has been 13 for 10 years. We are the queens and kings of not aging — Robyn🇨🇦(Aries) (@CanadianSwifteh) October 8, 2018

Swifties also pointed out that their leader has more social media followers than President Donald Trump. (The president’s two Twitter accounts, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS, have 79.2 million followers combined. Swift has 83.5 million.)

Taylor Swift has 83.5 million followers, significantly more than Donald Trump. She has 112 million on Instagram. I wonder if actually you are all a little scared of her influence? Hence your attempt to mock the age of her fans. pic.twitter.com/OeUcvPIB6C — (((Snigdha))) (@snigskitchen) October 8, 2018

“November is coming,” one fan warned, foreshadowing the midterm elections.

Mid-30’s Swiftie here. Business owner, artist, contributing member of society. I think you have sorely underestimated 1) Taylor’s reach and 2) How utterly fed up we are with your hypocrisy and inattention to American values and rights. We are watching. November is coming. — Jana Pochop (@janapochop) October 8, 2018

Then why did you vote a celebrity into office...? — morgan bennett (@morganb_ennett) October 8, 2018

Yes, she told us who she supported, but before you get your panties in a bunch you should get your facts straight. She told us to EDUCATE OURSELVES and “vote based on who most closely represents your values.”



Also I’m 21 and a huge supporter of Taylor and MY VOTE MATTERS. — Veronica “Little Debbie Girl” HUGGED TAYLOR (@isntshedelicate) October 8, 2018

In her Instagram post, Swift encouraged fans to educate themselves on local candidates and issues, and to register to vote.