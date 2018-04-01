Taylor Swift Gives Surprise Performance At Cafe Where She Was Discovered

Taylor Swift surprised about 40 lucky patrons at Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe Saturday night when she walked out on stage to perform at the venue where she was discovered over a decade ago.

Audiences were there to spend an evening with legendary country songwriter Craig Wiseman, who welcomed Swift on stage for a few songs. The pop star began performing at Bluebird Cafe after she moved to Nashville, eventually getting discovered there when she was in 8th grade.

According to the Tennessean, Swift’s surprise appearance was being filmed for an upcoming documentary on the storied Nashville venue, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year. The star thanked the venue for providing a space where songwriters can perform their work.

“I think any songwriter in town would echo my sentiments and say that this is kind of the only place where this exists ― this particular place where you get to come and hear the writer’s take on the songs they’ve put out into the world,” Swift said, according to the Tennessean.

Taylor Swift was just spotted performing “Better Man” at the Blue Bird Cafe where she got discovered! 💕💕 pic.twitter.com/9NG9YUyNxy — taylor swift news (@TSNewsPA) April 1, 2018

Taylor Swift singing Shake It Off, one of her biggest hits at the place where she got discovered is the greatest thing I’ve seen today! 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5P6sZJYG8w — nico (@taylorsnewrep) April 1, 2018

Taylor Swift went to the Bluebird Cafe and performing "Better Man" tonight. pic.twitter.com/v154C4GcdX — SWIFTIES™ (@SwiftiesIndia) April 1, 2018

Before closing out her set, Swift and Wiseman did a shot of Fireball together as they reminisced about the pop star’s early days in her career.

Taylor taking a shot of fireball on stage tonight at The Bluebird Cafe [📷@GettyImages] pic.twitter.com/klAIIPaMW7 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) April 1, 2018

A fan page dedicated to Swift shared an image of the star performing in 2004, alongside one of her from Saturday night.