Taylor Swift’s Cover Of An Earth, Wind & Fire Classic Is Pissing People Off

Well, this isn’t going to help her Reputation.
On Friday the 13th, Taylor Swift released a new version of her song “Delicate” along with a cover of Earth, Wind & Fire’s 1971 hit “September” on Spotify as part of the Spotify Singles series.
Swift decided to record a folksy, banjo-filled rendition of “September” and changed the song’s opening lyric from “Do you remember the 21st night of September?” to “Do you remember the 28th night of September?”
In classic Swift fashion, the meaning behind the Sept. 28 date is unclear.
Regardless of Swift’s personal connection, some people did not appreciate the lyrical change. Spin reported it may have something to do with a past relationship.
And many, many (MANY) more were offended by the mere concept Swift turning a funk, R&B, soul and disco classic into a country ballad.
And although some people really liked the song…
… And defended Swift’s artistic choices.
Many of the people who listened to it absolutely hated it.
Like, despised it.
Swift, who has a mostly white, female fan base, was criticized for cultural appropriation in 2014 for her “Shake it Off” video in which she crawled between the legs of a line of twerking dancers.
Yet, regardless of your opinion of Swift and her Earth, Wind & Fire cover, one Twitter user may have a pretty valid point about the whole kerfuffle: