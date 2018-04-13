Taylor Swift’s Cover Of An Earth, Wind & Fire Classic Is Pissing People Off

Well, this isn’t going to help her Reputation.

On Friday the 13th, Taylor Swift released a new version of her song “Delicate” along with a cover of Earth, Wind & Fire’s 1971 hit “September” on Spotify as part of the Spotify Singles series.

Swift decided to record a folksy, banjo-filled rendition of “September” and changed the song’s opening lyric from “Do you remember the 21st night of September?” to “Do you remember the 28th night of September?”

In classic Swift fashion, the meaning behind the Sept. 28 date is unclear.

Regardless of Swift’s personal connection, some people did not appreciate the lyrical change. Spin reported it may have something to do with a past relationship.

Taylor Swift: Do you remember the 28th night of September?

Me: pic.twitter.com/I5YljpJK2n — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) April 13, 2018

And many, many (MANY) more were offended by the mere concept Swift turning a funk, R&B, soul and disco classic into a country ballad.

is that legal? — Human Decency Fan Acct (@theneedledrop) April 13, 2018

Literally no one asked for this — Darling Nikki (@ItsRylandDuh) April 13, 2018

gonna go to my high school reunion instead — Kelly Dwyer (@KDonhoops) April 13, 2018

I’d rather set myself on fire — kathryn 🏀💙 (@mankattan) April 13, 2018

I'd rather stick a screwdriver in my ear and keep pushing until it pierces my soul. https://t.co/fh36bRc6wE — Kristian (@vonstrenginho) April 13, 2018

Good morning, Twitter. I see Friday the 13th is off to a strong start. https://t.co/nHmGtLOZQu — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) April 13, 2018

And although some people really liked the song…

Wow @taylorswift13‘s cover of September, suddenly i am frolicking in a field of sunflowers in a pale blue dress with my non existent boyfriend, he lifts me up & we twirl in the sunflowers & probably get an allergic reaction but we don’t care because there never was a cloudy day. — Carly Heading (@carlyylalaa) April 12, 2018

… And defended Swift’s artistic choices.

angry about taylor swift’s september cover? fear not for i have a stunningly elegant and creative solution!



step 1: don’t listen to it



step 2: continue to not listen to it



step 3: repeat — leading sessioner prosecutor (@kohesivekloss) April 13, 2018

Many of the people who listened to it absolutely hated it.

If you were curious to hear what unseasoned boiled chicken breast sounded like in song, take a listen to Taylor Swift cover Earth, Wind & Fire. https://t.co/5x1Ecwc1cw — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) April 13, 2018

Like, despised it.

No one who respects Earth Wind and Fire or funk music would ever cover a song like that with banjos.



No one who loves that song takes a classic and makes it sound like unseasoned chicken. — Ray (@YarmondShore) April 13, 2018

Taylor Swift covering Earth Wind and Fire is the exact kind of evil the Devil tries to bring to pass on Friday the 13th. I suggest tossing some salt over your shoulder keeping it moving. — Kendra James, the "Literary Racist" (@KendraJames_) April 13, 2018

I can't wait to hear this on "coffee shop covers" — Mark Griffin (@chunnamark) April 13, 2018

That Taylor Swift cover of "September" sounds like housing discrimination — Zito (@_Zeets) April 13, 2018

Fellow white people: don’t forget to apologize to a black person today for what Taylor Swift did to “September.” — p-Aubielicious (@AubieIicious) April 13, 2018

I don't even think they play this in hell https://t.co/pD4BlnwMpM — Kofie (@KofieYeboah) April 13, 2018

Swift, who has a mostly white, female fan base, was criticized for cultural appropriation in 2014 for her “Shake it Off” video in which she crawled between the legs of a line of twerking dancers.

Yet, regardless of your opinion of Swift and her Earth, Wind & Fire cover, one Twitter user may have a pretty valid point about the whole kerfuffle: