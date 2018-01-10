Teacher's Arrest For Criticizing Boss' Pay Raises 'Serious Constitutional Concerns,' ACLU Says

A Louisiana teacher’s arrest at a school board meeting after she protested a pay increase for the superintendent raises “serious constitutional concerns,” the ACLU of Louisiana said.

Deyshia Hargrave, a middle school language arts teacher, was filmed being hauled out of Monday’s Vermillion Parish School Board meeting and handcuffed after speaking against a pay raise for the superintendent during a public comment session. She was booked on charges of resisting an officer and remaining on premises after being forbidden.

“Deyshia Hargrave’s expulsion from a public meeting and subsequent arrest are unacceptable and raise serious constitutional concerns,” Jane Johnson, interim executive director of the ACLU of Louisiana, said in a statement Tuesday.

“The Constitution prohibits the government from punishing or retaliating against people for expressing their views, and the fact that a schoolteacher was arrested at a public meeting of the school board is especially troubling,” Johnson continued.

The Louisiana Association of Educators identified Hargrave as a member of the teachers union and said its attorney would help defend her.

Abbeville Police Department Middle school teacher Deyshia Hargrave was arrested on Monday after she spoke out against her superintendent's pay raise.

“It is every citizen’s right to speak up for their beliefs,” the association said in a statement posted to Twitter. “Any action that infringes upon this right is unlawful and unacceptable.”

Ike Funderburk, the city prosecutor in Abbeville, said he reviewed the video of Hargrave’s arrest and won’t press the charges in court, KATC-TV reported.

Funderburk added that the school board attorney didn’t want to pursue the charges. He didn’t respond to a request for comment from HuffPost on Wednesday.

Trouble at Monday’s school board meeting started when board President Anthony Fontana called on Hargrave to speak during a public comment period, but ordered her to be quiet after she expressed concern about Superintendent Jerome Puyau’s new employment contract.

The contract reportedly gives Puyau a $38,000 raise and a car, which Hargrave argued was “a slap in the face” to teachers and other staff.

Vermilion Parish From left: Vermilion Parish Superintendent Jerome Puyau and School Board President Anthony Fontana.

Fontana told Hargrave her concerns were irrelevant to the meeting agenda, according to the video. With that, a uniformed city marshal approached her and said, “You need to leave, or I’m going to remove you.” Video shows Hargrave leave the meeting with the officer, and then on the floor outside the room as he handcuffs her.

Fontana, in an interview with KATC, defended the officer’s actions and blamed Hargrave for the trouble.

“He did exactly what he was hired to do. He followed the procedures completely,” Fontana said. “She’s the one who made the choices that got her arrested.”

The Abbeville City Marshal’s Office didn’t respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Fontana described Puyau as the victim, and said some of his fellow board members had organized a “setup” to oust the superintendent.

She’s the one who made the choices that got her arrested.” School Board President Anthony Fontana

“No matter how good the policy might be, they would be against it to cast disfavor on the superintendent to prevent him from getting a contract,” Fontana said of his school board adversaries. “The whole issue, from day one, was that they were not going to give him a contract.”

CBS Chicago Teacher Deyshia Hargrave is seen being removed from the building in handcuffs after questioning a superintendent's pay raise during a meeting's public comment portion on Monday.