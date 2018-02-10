Team USA’s ‘Dumb And Dumber’ Gloves Are Now An Olympic Meme

Folks online thought there was something amusingly familiar about the gloves that Team USA athletes wore for Friday’s Winter Olympics opening ceremony.

Namely, that the fringed, suede garments were strikingly similar to those donned by Jim Carrey’s character Lloyd Christmas in the hit 1994 movie “Dumb and Dumber.”

Tim Clayton - Corbis via Getty Images

Polo Ralph Lauren is the official outfit designer for the U.S. Olympic squad out in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The gloves are retailing for $995 online, but are currently listed as out of stock.

David Lauren, chief innovation officer at the clothing company, previously hailed the team’s look for celebrating “the American spirit, with iconic pieces updated with modern details and technical fabrications.”

But for many people online, it was just a delightful reminder of Lloyd Christmas:

Those USA gloves are straight out of Dumb and Dumber #openingceremony pic.twitter.com/ZxEyaIza49 — Sarah Rogers (@sarahnrogers) February 9, 2018

I knew I had seen those Team USA gloves somewhere before... #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/2CpsRFuxII — Zack Hunt (@ZaackHunt) February 10, 2018

Solid Dumb and Dumber gloves. Perfect for Americans on the international stage these days. #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/I4RT1eIIQ5 — Eliza Cale Hodes (@ElizaHodes) February 10, 2018

Team USA gloves can’t help but make me think of Dumb and dumber and Lloyd Christmas pic.twitter.com/6wPuKfyQlM — I Bleed Red Sox (@I_bleed_red_sox) February 10, 2018

Dumb and dumber inspired gloves pic.twitter.com/VRC1mk0o6g — Dan Otero (@Danimal_33) February 10, 2018

Where have I seen Team USA’s gloves before? Oh wait... #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/OVJaya7RB6 — Jerilyn Osborn (@jerilyn_osborn) February 10, 2018

Cool to see #TeamUSA rocking the same gloves at the #ParadeOfNations that Lloyd Christmas made famous in Dumb and Dumber. pic.twitter.com/E1LACPKjtP — Clint Davis (@MrClintDavis) February 10, 2018

Well, I at least enjoyed the "Lloyd Christmas Dumb & Dumber" gloves the Americans were wearing. #Olympics — sethteel (@sethteel) February 10, 2018