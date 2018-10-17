Simple Debate Question Stumps Ted Cruz Into 6 Seconds Of Painful Silence

It was the kind of softball question often used in debates to break up the tension and give the candidates a chance to show their personal sides.

But for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), one of those questions led to a long and awkward pause during his Tuesday night debate against Democratic challenger Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

The question: “Tell us something you’ve done in the last year that has nothing to do with politics that would give Texans insight to who you are as a person.”

Cruz waited about six seconds, then let out a sigh as the audience laughed:

Nothing will ever give Texans more insight into who @tedcruz is as a person than the 5 seconds it took for him to begin his response to this easy question. #TexasDebate pic.twitter.com/y8YGqIGClH — 𝚂𝚝𝚎𝚟𝚎𝚗 𝙿𝚎𝚝𝚎𝚛𝚜𝚘𝚗 (@squeakytoy) October 17, 2018

Cruz eventually talked about the difficulties of being a father while also serving in the U.S. Senate. He spoke of missing his daughters’ events and having to catch up with them via FaceTime.

O’Rourke agreed and spoke of missing time with his family as well as playing drums on a kit “ostensibly purchased for (son) Henry but was really purchased for me.”

But it was Cruz’s six seconds of silence that had people on Twitter talking:

Moderator: Tell us something you've done that's not political.



Ted Cruz: pic.twitter.com/iayHjxfj1x — Ruby Twill (@rubytwill) October 17, 2018

Even my Republican husband laughed at Cruz’s awkward silence on that one. — Tracy Bristol (@TheTracyShow) October 17, 2018

#TexasDebate



Moderator: “Give us some insight into who you are as a person.”



Ted Cruz: pic.twitter.com/0P8RfhNk6T — Jessica Moore (@jmoore9790) October 17, 2018

Ted Cruz was just asked to mention something unrelated to politics he has done in the last year that gives insight into who he is. As he paused, you could see him thinking "Don't mention the carapace. Don't mention the carapace." — Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) October 17, 2018

"It is difficult for me to spend so much time apart from my incompletely developed human offspring. The larval stage is a very special time, and it's over before you know it." — Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) October 17, 2018

"Hush little baby, don't say a word. Ph'nglui mglw'nafh Cthulhu R'lyeh wgah'nagl fhtagn." — Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) October 17, 2018

OMG 🤣



Cruz is stumped about anything that tells people about who he is as a person.



That’s probably because he isn’t. #TexasDebate pic.twitter.com/MVFwEbmbuJ — pollyd (@TheDesignerd) October 17, 2018

Moderator: Tell us something about yourselves that gives us insight into who you are that has nothing to do with politics. #TexasDebate

Ted Cruz: pic.twitter.com/bOOxQoy2UX — HEX-ica (@jay_l_dubz) October 17, 2018

Oof



Cruz: "Hmmmm....human stuff...?" — raaadaniel (@raaadaniel) October 17, 2018

Moderator : give some non politcal insight about about yourself



Ted Cruz:#TexasDebate pic.twitter.com/5wUt6uIb8U — GS BAWSE GRANDE [BNN] (@Gsqwadgaming) October 17, 2018