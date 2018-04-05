Watch Ted Cruz's Reaction When Asked To Take A DNA Test To Prove He's Human

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) was issued an unusual challenge on Tuesday night when a constituent asked him if he’d take a DNA test.

Tammy Talpas read a statement to Cruz saying she was worried about her access to health care due to seven pre-existing conditions.

“If you force me into a high-risk pool, you will either bankrupt me or kill me,” she said. “I take these threats of medical aggression personally and seriously, and I can assure you I’m not the only Texan who does. My question is: Will you pledge to submit to a DNA test to prove that you’re human?”

Cruz didn’t directly answer.

“Well, ma’am, thank you for that, and one of the great things about our democratic system is we can treat each other with respect and civility,” he said.

“Is that a yes or a no?” she shot back.