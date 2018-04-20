In the past, Trump has bestowed Cruz with the insulting “Lyin’ Ted” nickname, denigrated Cruz’s wife and insinuated his father helped to assassinate former President John F. Kennedy. In return, Cruz described Trump as “a sniveling coward, “a bully” and “a pathological liar.”

But it appears all may be forgiven between the duo ― if a profile published on Thursday for Time’s list of the 100 most influential people is anything to go by. Cruz penned the glowing tribute to Trump, praising him for “doing what he was elected to do: disrupt the status quo.”