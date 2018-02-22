Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) proclaimed the GOP “happily” the party of Homer Simpson (and Bart, Maggie and Marge) in an interview Thursday at the Conservative Political Action Conference. Twitter was in stitches.
Only daughter Lisa from the long-running series “The Simpsons” is a Democrat, Cruz insisted. “I think the Democrats are the party of Lisa Simpson and Republicans are happily the party of Homer and Bart and Maggie and Marge,” Cruz said at the CPAC gathering in National Harbor, Maryland.
The animated series often spoofs Republicans, the Trump administration and conservative issues (and attacked Cruz in an episode). Lisa Simpson, 8, is the sanest, brainiest character of the pack (and a vegetarian). Cruz is a huge fan of the show and does impressions of the characters — though many on Twitter are convinced he is missing the point entirely.
“Simpsons” screenwriter and producer Al Jean immediately hit back at Cruz, saying the senator needs baby Maggie’s pacifier. He quipped that even cranky billionaire character Charles Montgomery Burns might be ready to switch to the Democrats. (Maggie accidentally shoots Burns with his own gun in an episode.)
Former “Simpsons” show runner Bill Oakley backed up Jean. He said “no way” would Maggie vote GOP, Bart is a Libertarian and Marge loves Jimmy Carter. Homer might be Republican because the “joke” is he’s “poorly informed and reactionary in the extreme.”
Cruz made the comment during an interview with Ben Domenech, founder of The Federalist, who compared the gun control debate to a “Simpsons” episode. In “The Cartridge Family” doofus patriarch Homer waves around a handgun and tell his 10-year-old son, Bart, that he can use it to scare a security guard after he cleans up his room. Lisa complains that the right to bear arms is a relic of Revolutionary War days.
Lisa wins the presidency in one episode from the future and has to deal with a budget crisis left behind by Donald Trump.
Ironically George H.W. Bush slammed the lack of family values in “The Simpsons” and said America needed to be more like “The Waltons” and less like “The Simpsons.” Jean quipped to the Daily Beast: “Make up your minds!”
Here’s a sample of what else Twitter had to say:
Cruz went on in the interview to argue against stricter gun control laws and said current laws should be enforced. He also said he believes teachers should be allowed to have guns in the classroom.
And now for Cruz’s Simpson “impressions”: