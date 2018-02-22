Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) proclaimed the GOP “happily” the party of Homer Simpson (and Bart, Maggie and Marge) in an interview Thursday at the Conservative Political Action Conference. Twitter was in stitches.

Only daughter Lisa from the long-running series “The Simpsons” is a Democrat, Cruz insisted. “I think the Democrats are the party of Lisa Simpson and Republicans are happily the party of Homer and Bart and Maggie and Marge,” Cruz said at the CPAC gathering in National Harbor, Maryland.

The animated series often spoofs Republicans, the Trump administration and conservative issues (and attacked Cruz in an episode). Lisa Simpson, 8, is the sanest, brainiest character of the pack (and a vegetarian). Cruz is a huge fan of the show and does impressions of the characters — though many on Twitter are convinced he is missing the point entirely.

“Simpsons” screenwriter and producer Al Jean immediately hit back at Cruz, saying the senator needs baby Maggie’s pacifier. He quipped that even cranky billionaire character Charles Montgomery Burns might be ready to switch to the Democrats. (Maggie accidentally shoots Burns with his own gun in an episode.)

.@TheSimpsons Ted Cruz says Maggie Simpson would vote for him.

I think Ted's the one who could use a pacifier in his mouth. — Al Jean (@AlJean) February 22, 2018

.@TheSimpsons The way things are going even Mr. Burns is thinking of becoming a Democrat. — Al Jean (@AlJean) February 22, 2018

Former “Simpsons” show runner Bill Oakley backed up Jean. He said “no way” would Maggie vote GOP, Bart is a Libertarian and Marge loves Jimmy Carter. Homer might be Republican because the “joke” is he’s “poorly informed and reactionary in the extreme.”

So many things wrong with this:

1) Maggie = No way

2) Bart = Libertarian

3) Marge = Well known fan of Jimmy Carter and John Anderson

4) Homer = He may be Republican because the joke with Homer, as everyone knows, is that he is poorly-informed and reactionary in the extreme https://t.co/jdspX4b7gq — 🇺🇸Bill Oakley🇺🇸 (@thatbilloakley) February 22, 2018

Cruz made the comment during an interview with Ben Domenech, founder of The Federalist, who compared the gun control debate to a “Simpsons” episode. In “The Cartridge Family” doofus patriarch Homer waves around a handgun and tell his 10-year-old son, Bart, that he can use it to scare a security guard after he cleans up his room. Lisa complains that the right to bear arms is a relic of Revolutionary War days.

Lisa wins the presidency in one episode from the future and has to deal with a budget crisis left behind by Donald Trump.

Ironically George H.W. Bush slammed the lack of family values in “The Simpsons” and said America needed to be more like “The Waltons” and less like “The Simpsons.” Jean quipped to the Daily Beast: “Make up your minds!”

Here’s a sample of what else Twitter had to say:

Ted Cruz: Dems are the party of Lisa Simpson



Lisa is the only intelligent character in the family. So R the dumb characters Republican?



Remember when Homer joined the NRA and used his semi-auto pistol to change channels on the TV. #lisasimpson #simpsons #tedcruz #resist pic.twitter.com/gOsIc3ABM8 — Don't Leave Blank (@WTFisGoingOnDon) February 22, 2018

Ted Cruz after comparing dems to Lisa Simpson as if it were some kind of burn. pic.twitter.com/855jmHwNTK — Omedon (@omedon666) February 22, 2018

Republicans in The Simpsons. pic.twitter.com/kXUhRsKPs1 — Nick de Semlyen (@NickdeSemlyen) February 22, 2018

The entire point of the Simpsons is that Homer is a walking example of what not to do and Lisa is the voice of reason. Ted Cruz is the least self-aware organism on the planet. pic.twitter.com/giiuUz8sOK — Joe Berkowitz (@JoeBerkowitz) February 22, 2018

So proud to be associated with longtime hero Lisa Simpson. pic.twitter.com/2eeQIPCeNW — Jennifer Wright (@JenAshleyWright) February 22, 2018

Today, I'm making a donation to @BetoORourke's campaign for the U.S. Senate in Texas because as a proud Texan and Lisa Simpson Democrat, I'm tired of being told by Ted Cruz and his ilk that smart, brilliant, and compassionate women are doing it wrong:https://t.co/3NRVjWWIy8 — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 22, 2018

maggie DID once shoot a man https://t.co/BDAa76s1K5 — Michæl Lu†z (@WarrenIsDead) February 22, 2018

can't wait for the Republican party to run Maggie Simpson and Mr. Burns's Gun in 2024 pic.twitter.com/PyTeAf8b2a — Jesse David Fox (@JesseDavidFox) February 22, 2018

canonically speaking, these are the only Republicans on the Simpsons pic.twitter.com/fJqVockVBE — Kleeongchang Olympics 2018 (@MilesKlee) February 22, 2018

Lisa Simpson is the moral conscience of The Simpsons according to the writers and creators. She is also the smartest person in the family. @tedcruz, you gotta up your pop culture analogy game, dude. https://t.co/2BWMjeHdux — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 22, 2018

Lisa's the smartest one in the family, the kind, responsible nerd who thinks about other people's feelings and cares about the environment and social causes. This is quite the compliment. Thanks, @TedCruz! https://t.co/jBgyPDMTug — Tasha Robinson (@TashaRobinson) February 22, 2018

Cruz went on in the interview to argue against stricter gun control laws and said current laws should be enforced. He also said he believes teachers should be allowed to have guns in the classroom.