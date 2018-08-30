GOP's Meme War Attempt Backfires As Old Ted Cruz Mime Pic Goes Viral

The Texas Republican Party tried to use memes to support the re-election bid of Sen. Ted Cruz, who is locked in a tighter-than-expected race with Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

It didn’t go well.

The battle began on Wednesday when the Texas GOP used its Twitter account to share a picture of Cruz’s Democratic rival from his days in a 1990s post-hardcore band as well as a mug shot from a DUI arrest from 20 years ago.

Soon enough, Cruz critics started circulating old pictures of the senator in return ― and one image, in particular, was shared around more than the rest: a photo of Cruz as a mime.

Ted Cruz played Adam in a mime performance of the Christian creation story when he was in high school. Is this really the fight that he wants to have? pic.twitter.com/f69n9hTjsP — Ted Genoways (@TedGenoways) August 29, 2018

According to the Daily Dot, the high school photo showed Cruz as a mime version of Adam in a play based on the Book of Genesis. Writer Parker Molloy offered a cutout version with a transparent background for anyone who wanted to work him into a meme scene:

In case anyone wants an image of Ted Cruz as a mime with a transparent background perfect for editing him into other pictures... I made this for you. pic.twitter.com/icqjND7ASu — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) August 30, 2018

It took off from there:

Whoops! Missed a thing before. Here ya go! pic.twitter.com/uaAw5NeNrM — Ignatius, Really. (@phlubup) August 30, 2018

this is the zodiac speaking pic.twitter.com/undBG8ZizI — Rob Rousseau (@robrousseau) August 30, 2018

Night of the Living Ted pic.twitter.com/NjBQiirjZf — Dan J (@RelUnrelated) August 30, 2018

Here he is in his uncredited cameo in Shakes The Clown. pic.twitter.com/71uoTtVvCb — Christian Long (@cuneform) August 30, 2018

Who wore it better? pic.twitter.com/5Thqqt0JEr — Jennifer Knecht (@_jenniferknecht) August 30, 2018

Here’s Ted with Melania’s Christmas decorations pic.twitter.com/YILxM0bI5w — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) August 30, 2018

Cut the dude some slack. Ted was a wicked sk8r boi back in his day. pic.twitter.com/TAYgAwLrnE — Hep (@hepkittie) August 30, 2018

Silent Hill 2: Cruz Control



Also, I freaked myself out making this. pic.twitter.com/3rGosfTHx7 — Candice Dayoan (@candicecd) August 30, 2018

Ted Inch Nails pic.twitter.com/ucdzAxqrEH — NIN Tour History (@nintourhistory) August 30, 2018

Here's Ted trapped in math. pic.twitter.com/RggPciNnvd — Zack Furness (@punkademic) August 30, 2018