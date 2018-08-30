COMEDY
GOP's Meme War Attempt Backfires As Old Ted Cruz Mime Pic Goes Viral

Texas Republicans tried to mock Beto O'Rourke with old photos. It didn't go well.
By Ed Mazza

The Texas Republican Party tried to use memes to support the re-election bid of Sen. Ted Cruz, who is locked in a tighter-than-expected race with Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

It didn’t go well. 

The battle began on Wednesday when the Texas GOP used its Twitter account to share a picture of Cruz’s Democratic rival from his days in a 1990s post-hardcore band as well as a mug shot from a DUI arrest from 20 years ago.

Soon enough, Cruz critics started circulating old pictures of the senator in return ― and one image, in particular, was shared around more than the rest: a photo of Cruz as a mime. 

According to the Daily Dot, the high school photo showed Cruz as a mime version of Adam in a play based on the Book of Genesis. Writer Parker Molloy offered a cutout version with a transparent background for anyone who wanted to work him into a meme scene: 

It took off from there: 

