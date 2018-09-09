Ted Cruz: Dems Want To Turn Texas Into 'Tofu, Silicon, Dyed-Hair' California

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) told a crowd at a campaign rally Saturday that Democrats are raising “millions of dollars” to transform Texas into California with its “tofu, silicon and dyed hair.”
Cruz apparently hoped to put the fear of God into any Texans who have nightmares about becoming Californians.
“We are seeing tens of millions of dollars flooding into the state of Texas from liberals all over the country who desperately want to turn the state of Texas blue,” Cruz said at a rally at a high school in Katy.
“They want us to be just like California, right down to tofu and silicon and dyed hair.” (Check out the video above at 19:30).
Cruz confessed that his wife, Heidi Cruz, was a “California vegetarian” — though he didn’t reveal if she ate tofu. “She’s wonderful, but I brought her to the great state of Texas,” he said to cheers.
The senator is trying to fight off a strong challenge in the November election from Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke. Cruz has only a slight lead in a state considered a GOP stronghold. President Donald Trump’s budget director Mick Mulvaney said it’s a “very real possibility” that Cruz could lose his seat, according to an audiotape obtained by The New York Times.
Many Twitter users were scratching their heads about the dyed-hair warning from the senator whose own hair has been far grayer in the past and whose blond wife was a brunette in a college yearbook photo.
Some thought he was complaining about “silicone,” as in breast implants, rather than “silicon,” as in Silicon Valley. Several people thought Texas already had California beat on silicone. Texas also has silicon.
Still, other tweeters from both Texas and California were discovering their common anti-Cruz control.