Ted Cruz: Dems Want To Turn Texas Into 'Tofu, Silicon, Dyed-Hair' California

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) told a crowd at a campaign rally Saturday that Democrats are raising “millions of dollars” to transform Texas into California with its “tofu, silicon and dyed hair.”

Cruz apparently hoped to put the fear of God into any Texans who have nightmares about becoming Californians.

“We are seeing tens of millions of dollars flooding into the state of Texas from liberals all over the country who desperately want to turn the state of Texas blue,” Cruz said at a rally at a high school in Katy.

“They want us to be just like California, right down to tofu and silicon and dyed hair.” (Check out the video above at 19:30).

Cruz confessed that his wife, Heidi Cruz, was a “California vegetarian” — though he didn’t reveal if she ate tofu. “She’s wonderful, but I brought her to the great state of Texas,” he said to cheers.

The senator is trying to fight off a strong challenge in the November election from Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke. Cruz has only a slight lead in a state considered a GOP stronghold. President Donald Trump’s budget director Mick Mulvaney said it’s a “very real possibility” that Cruz could lose his seat, according to an audiotape obtained by The New York Times.

Many Twitter users were scratching their heads about the dyed-hair warning from the senator whose own hair has been far grayer in the past and whose blond wife was a brunette in a college yearbook photo.

Some thought he was complaining about “silicone,” as in breast implants, rather than “silicon,” as in Silicon Valley. Several people thought Texas already had California beat on silicone. Texas also has silicon.

Still, other tweeters from both Texas and California were discovering their common anti-Cruz control.

Has he seen the woman in Texas? — Sherri Shaw (@Sherrishaw14) September 8, 2018

Or ever watched an episode of Dallas? — Carolyn Boyle (@accidntlmystic) September 8, 2018

Dear @tedcruz,

I’m a Texas Woman. I got my roots done yesterday. Voting for Beto. Thanks!

Love,Kirsten — Reverend Kirsten Hancock (@KirstenLHancock) September 9, 2018

Californians are welcome in Texas anytime. It's Cruz we don't have any use for. — Better Than This Michele (@UnimpressedTX) September 8, 2018

Thanks! Right back at ya...come to Cali and see some sights. pic.twitter.com/ubXUZQ9sFm — Debbs (@Montana2Rice4Ev) September 9, 2018

California is horrible, don't go there... pic.twitter.com/ciDMlaqV9q — RJ Gadz (@RalfusJ) September 9, 2018

Yeah, besides the gorgeous countryside, there's the 5th latest economy in the world and a government that uses its budget surplus to help people who need it, who wants that ? 🙃 — Carolyn Boyle (@accidntlmystic) September 9, 2018

I’m one of exactly two women in my 60-person office - in downtown Austin - who doesn’t dye her hair. — Mary Lou Sheridan (@mlsheridan) September 9, 2018

Texas is more like silicone and bleached hair with chicken fried steak. I can say this, I'm a native. Texas would be extremely fortunate to have @BetoORourke represent them in the Senate and it's why I'm working to elect him. — Nita Cosby (@5_2blue) September 9, 2018

Hate to break it to Ted, but Houston and Dallas are neck and neck with CA for silicon and dyed hair. — Alt_Whitehouse IT (@AltWhitehouseIT) September 9, 2018

I guess he never heard of Texas Instruments. — SophieCT (@SophieInCT) September 8, 2018

He forgot legalized marijuana, thriving economy and oh yeah, movie stars, baby! — Demassie Hill (@demassie2) September 8, 2018

You forgot this pic.twitter.com/8eLHgNU3mI — Sassy Pants (@sassinyourpants) September 9, 2018

Tofu ✅

Silicon ✅

Dyed Hair ✅ pic.twitter.com/CRWgw3K2fW — beto for TX! (@patysq73) September 9, 2018

@tedcruz -- I guess you haven't been to a Chinese restaurant or a Kroger in decades. Tofu has been here. A long time. Dyed hair? Since Grandma's was blue and Reagan's was brown. Silicon? Check the chips in your phone. — Bill Cork (@WJCork) September 9, 2018

I love the smell of GOP desperation in the morning. — 🐋 (@jaytay777) September 8, 2018

Most tofu is now produced from American-grown soy. Why would @tedCruz attack American farmers like that? — (((David Lytle))) (@davitydave) September 9, 2018

As a 6th gen Texan, I say that man’s cornbread is soft in the middle if you know what I mean. All he has to run on is hate. Californians are welcome in Texas. Love beautiful California and its people too. Tofu is great and so are avocados. Anyway, spread love and #voteBeto. — Robsy (@Theburbanist) September 9, 2018

Is he saying he doesn’t color his hair? — Distopos (@Distopos) September 9, 2018