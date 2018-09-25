Ted Cruz Spotted On Flight Looking At Photo Of Senate Rival Beto O'Rourke

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) was snapped on a flight from Texas to Washington looking at a webpage with what appears to be a photo of Rep. Beto O’Rourke, the Democrat trying to unseat him in November’s midterm election.

Per Politico: Ted Cruz was spotted on his phone on a flight back from DC looking at a photo of Beto O'Rourke.



via @playbookplus pic.twitter.com/Gx4NeBWUaB — andrew kaczynski🧐 (@KFILE) September 25, 2018

Cruz was photographed aboard the flight early Monday checking out a picture of O’Rourke on his phone, according to Politico Playbook. Cruz, once predicted to be a re-election shoo-in, is now locked in a neck-and-neck battle with the likeable Democrat.

The snapshots made waves on social media, with many making snarky remarks:

Beto should hop on a plane and watch Fincher's film Zodiac. https://t.co/Ji1wzDz5It — Alan Zilberman (@alanzilberman) September 25, 2018

Ted Cruz studies Beto to try and figure out what this likability thing is and if he can steal it. https://t.co/7JlVeS9Sm7 — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 25, 2018

lol this would be the saddest series of events if it happened to a remotely decent person pic.twitter.com/889jsjeGAv — luke oneil 🚽 (@lukeoneil47) September 25, 2018

Does Beto O’Rourke live in El Paso, or rent-free in Ted Cruz’s head? pic.twitter.com/2SSfV4TKxM — ana marie cox (@anamariecox) September 25, 2018

"...Wait... *Is* he hotter than me? ... No way... No..." https://t.co/1Kocv6DBh0 — Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) September 25, 2018

Representatives for Cruz did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

The pictures add to a bad week for Cruz, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee considering the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, who has been accused by two women of sexual assault.

On Monday night, Cruz was heckled out of a Washington restaurant by activists who chanted, “We believe survivors!” One woman asked Cruz directly whether he believes Kavanaugh’s accusers and his stance on the nomination.

Cruz simply said: “God bless you, ma’am.”