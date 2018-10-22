Ted Nugent said it’s “sacrilege” that he’s not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and complained that an “ultra leftist liberal CEO driven gang” is keeping him out.

The artist behind “Cat Scratch Fever” told the Myglobalmind website last week:

″Is it or is it not vulgar, dishonest, and obscene that Grand Master Flash, Patti Smith, and ABBA are in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame but Ted ‘Fucking’ Nugent isn’t? Is that the most outrageous and disgusting lie you have ever seen?”

But a two-time member of the Hall of Fame said there’s a reason Nugent doesn’t belong in that exclusive club... and it has nothing to do with politics.

David Crosby called Nugent a “hack” who “could not write a decent song if his life depended on it.”

That is really funny stuff ....he’s not good enough and he never will be ....a hack player and no singer at all ....could not write a decent song if his life depended on it https://t.co/vHzcSTMmPD — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) October 21, 2018

Fewer than two dozen performers are in the Hall of Fame twice. Crosby was inducted in 1991 as a member of the ﻿The Byrds, and again in 1997 with Crosby, Stills and Nash.

He’s gone ofter Nugent before for his complaints over the Hall of Fame.

“The asshole just isn’t good enough,” Crosby tweeted in response to a question last year.

Nugent, a member of the NRA board of directors, has frequently made headlines for reasons other than music.

In 2007, Nugent held up what appeared to be a pair of machine guns at a performance and said Barack Obama, then a senator and presidential candidate, could “suck on my machine gun” and that Hillary Clinton could “ride one of these into the sunset.”

Last year, Nugent claimed he wanted to be “civil” and would not “engage in that kind of hateful rhetoric anymore.”