Teen On Padres' Jumbotron Mortified By Woman Dancing Next To Him

Adults have an innate ability to embarrass kids.

But few teens have been so publicly mortified as the guy who attended Monday night’s Padres game at San Diego’s Petco Park.

At one point during the game, Flo Rida’s 2008 hit song “Low” came on the sound system, inspiring the woman next to the teen to show off some enthusiastic dance moves.

As you can see in the GIF above, the teen (in blue) can’t deal and slowly pulls his “Top Gun” shirt over his face to conceal his identity.

The sultry dance moves of the as-yet unidentified woman, presumably the boy’s mom, earned her a spot on Petco Park’s Jumbotron.

To make matters worse, she and an older man ― possibly the boy’s dad ― really pushed the teen’s buttons by calling attention to his blushing.

Those adults were merciless, relentlessly teasing the teen until he finally admitted he was powerless to stop their antics.

Sure, the boy was humiliated, but one Twitter user insisted on giving credit where it’s due.

This mom embarrassing her son is the mom all moms should aspire to be. https://t.co/LsfakTrrlk — Corrina Pysa (@CorrinaPysa) July 31, 2018