“Teen Mom OG” reality star Catelynn Lowell Baltierra is heading back home to Michigan after six weeks in a treatment center following a struggle with suicidal thoughts.

“On my way home!” she tweeted early Saturday with a GIF of a penguin trudging through the snow with a suitcase.

On my way home! ❤️💕 pic.twitter.com/xxgEEmsJhY — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) December 30, 2017

On Friday she tweeted that she was “so excited for the future and seeing my family. I feel good!”

Lowell, 25, was the only mother in the original “16 and Pregnant” MTV series to put her baby, Carly, up for adoption. Since then, she and husband Tyler Baltierra had another daughter, Novalee Reign, or Nova, who will be 3 years old Jan. 1. After Nova’s birth Lowell suffered from severe post-partum depression and anxiety, which became a focus of the reality program. She went to a treatment center in Arizona the first time in March 2016.

She entered treatment again last month after tweeting: “Well today I thought of every way to kill myself ... so I’m going to treatment.”

This time she missed out on both Thanksgiving and Christmas.

I'm going home tomorrow! So excited for the future and seeing my family!! Six weeks of treatment and I feel good! Gotta work it when I get home thanks for all your support ❤️❤️ #KeepTalkingMH — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) December 30, 2017

Radar reported that Lowell quit treatment early in mid-December because she missed Nova, but returned to finish.

Baltierra, who married Lowell in 2015, was excited to have her back.

“I am so incredibly proud of her & the work she has done this past 6 weeks,” he posted on Instagram. “She is a strong woman who has been through more than you know & her resilience continues to triumph over what life has thrown her way. I love you, Babe ... I’ve missed you so much!”

He said it was the first time the two hadn’t spent Christmas together since the age of 14. It was a “little disheartening, but then I get to see this little cutie [Nova] open some presents & it instantly puts the spirit right back in me!”

A post shared by Tyler Baltierra (@tylerbaltierramtv) on Dec 25, 2017 at 7:23am PST