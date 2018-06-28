What Do The Teens Know About This Tweet That We Don’t?

i think one set of people literally just thinks it’d be cool to have a gatsby party in 2020 and they’re rting it to “suggest” it to their friends (kind of like those people who tag their friends in really elaborate instagram food videos, knowing full well they’re not gonna make/buy the thing). like most of the replies i saw when i clicked on it just now are “lmao we should totally do this”

then there’s a second group of people rting it to hot take about it. see for people who were 18 or younger in 2013 when the leo great gatsby movie came out, gatsby was really ~relevant~ and ~cultural~ because it was this Great Novel we were all reading in middle school or high school and a movie with a famous guy was coming out, right? and if you were an insufferable white teenager, you could pretend to be all ~literary~ for going to the movie. and we all felt very insightful for understanding that gatsby is Critiquing the roaring twenties upper class and not glamorizing it. and if you were Moderately Online in those days, people such as this would sometimes post about how gatsby was such a cool movie, and how maybe they should have a gatsby themed party, and you and your insufferable friends would Own the non-literary people for not understanding that the ~roaring twenties aesthetic~ isn’t supposed to be cool or glamorous in the novel, it’s supposed to be this manifestation of a shitty and greedy upper class, ya feel. and i’ve seen a couple hot take-y quotes of this tweet saying “buhhh you don’t GET it gatsby is supposed to be a CRITIQUE so that means YOU CAN’T HAVE ANY FUN ABOUT IT.” obviously now is an era in american society when getting starry eyed abt the upper class is that much more weird and uncomfortable. but the people rting this are doing it less to call out the glamorization of the shitty predatory capitalism of the 1920s and more to feel smart and get a Twitter Own because they, unlike you, know that gatsby is a critique. because that’s what they did in 2013 and they felt cool for doing it at the time

and so my theory about this twete (which could be wrong) is that it blew up because 50% of people really want to have a gatsby party, and 50% really want to be know-it-alls and Own the first 50% by telling them about the Actual Significance Of The Novel. because that’s exactly what they did back in 2013, when knowing that gatsby was a Critique made you feel intelligent (because again, we were all insufferable pre-to-mid-teens and didn’t know any better). and the one group magnifies the other and vice versa