Temple University Rescinds Bill Cosby's Honorary Degree

Temple University announced on Friday afternoon that the school is rescinding Bill Cosby’s honorary degree after the comedian was found guilty in his sexual assault retrial.

“In 1991, based on his career achievements, Temple awarded an honorary degree to William Cosby. Yesterday, Dr. Cosby was found guilty by a jury of the felony of aggravated sexual assault,” a statement from the university reads. “Today the Temple University Board of Trustees has accepted the recommendation of the University to rescind the honorary degree.”

Cosby, 80, was found guilty on Thursday on three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault by a jury in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. The comedian was retried on three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault over Andrea Constand’s accusations that he drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2004. Constand, 44, was a former women’s basketball coach at Temple University, where Cosby was a trustee and major donor at the time.

“Today’s decision provides additional facts for the university to consider with respect to Bill Cosby’s honorary degree,” Temple University spokesman Ray Betzner told the Philadelphia Inquirer after the verdict was handed down on Thursday.

Temple University forced Cosby to resign from his position on the board of trustees in 2014, and his name was removed from all buildings and scholarships at the school.

Several organizations, including Brown University and the University of Pennsylvania, revoked Cosby’s honorary titles after dozens of women accused him of sexual assault and rape. More than 60 women have accused the veteran entertainer of sexual assault, with many saying he drugged and raped them.