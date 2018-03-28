Some Guy Just Learned The Hard Way Why You Should Never, Ever Taunt A Goose

There was a literal wild goose chase in Tennessee earlier this week when a man trying to intimidate one of the birds got run off by it instead.

Hank Russell filmed himself calling the bird out as it blocked his path.

“You’re hissing at me. You think you’re all big and bad,” he said in the video. “I will put you in a deep fryer.”

Russell told ViralHog he was just trying to pass the big bird.

“I was trying to go to the restroom and the lady said there was a vicious goose blocking the way,” he told ViralHog. “So I figured I would challenge him to get to the restroom.”

The challenge backfired.

“He pecked the back of my head with his beak and I lost the fight,” he said.

A humbled Russell seems to have learned his lesson.

“I should not have instigated it!” he wrote on Facebook.