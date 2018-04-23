Tennessee Shooting Suspect Arrested Last Year At White House

TOP STORIES
Good morning all. I know it’s early, but please raise a toast to Lauren Weber, who captained The Morning Email for the past four years with wit, charm and considerable snark. She’s irreplaceable, but I shall do my very best. My name’s Paul Vale and I’ll be editing TME going forward. This is your email, so please contact us at HuffPost with thoughts, suggestions and tips. Here’s your morning news...
TENNESSEE SUSPECT’S WHITE HOUSE ARREST Police have revealed the nude suspect who fled the Tennessee Waffle House shooting that left four dead Sunday was arrested in Washington last year trying to climb a White House barrier, with police seizing an AR-15 rifle. Meanwhile, the diner who single-handedly disarmed the gunman has been hailed as a hero. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
MITT MISS Former presidential nominee Mitt Romney failed to secure enough votes to become the Utah Senate Republican nominee outright over the weekend, though he’s still expected to win the primary on June 26. [HuffPost]
‘OUTRAGEOUS’ These nine Democrats have signed up for a Republican bill that helps insulate Wall Street banks from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
EARTH DAY DEBACLE Donald Trump celebrated “Earth Day” Sunday — by lauding his policies that have gutted regulations to protect the environment. On Twitter, scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson offered his own sobering reflection on the annual celebration. [HuffPost]
KIM COMES IN FROM THE COLD North Korea’s sudden rapprochement toward South Korea and the U.S. has baffled watchers. Here are three theories that could explain why. Should a deal be struck between Trump and Kim, China may find its influence over Pyongyang severely weakened. [CNN]
HONORING BARBARA A former White House photographer captured four presidents and four first ladies — all together at the funeral of Barbara Bush Saturday. Earlier, a picture of former President Barack Obama enjoying a warm exchange with Melania Trump went viral: “Add ‘make Melania smile’ to the long list of things Obama can do that Trump can’t.” [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
ROBOT BABIES? The appearance of a baby in “Westworld’s” new title sequence sparked the mother of all theories, while Vanity Fair unpacked the season opener in exquisite detail. [HuffPost]
BAIT OF THE UNION Kellyanne Conway was lured into a testy discussion of her husband’s anti-Trump tweets by CNN’s Dana Bash Sunday. [HuffPost]
TEHRAN WARNS TRUMP Iran’s top diplomat said “all options are on the table” if the U.S. withdraws from the nuclear deal. [HuffPost]
PREJUDICE IN PENNSYLVANIA State Rep. Daryl Metcalfe (R) just uploaded a Facebook post calling longtime Democratic adversary Rep. Brian Sims a “lying homosexual.” [HuffPost]
TRUMP’S SOUTHERN STRATEGY Twitter exploded over the weekend after Trump called Mar-a-Lago the “Southern White House.” [HuffPost]
TWAIN PAIN So Shania would’ve voted for Donald Trump? That don’t impress me much… [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
-
Ivana Trump is upset but unsurprised at Don Jr.’s alleged affair with Aubrey O’Day: Not many men “can keep their zippers up.”
-
“She’s gone. My baby’s gone.” A 2-year-old girl in a town outside Cleveland has died after her mom accidentally discharged a gun.
-
Why would streaming service Netflix want to buy its own movie theaters? Nobody knows, but that’s the rumor.
-
“A Quiet Place” is back at box office No. 1, fending off competition from Dwayne Johnson and his genetically tweaked albino gorilla.
-
Nabi Tajima, the last known person to be born in the 19th century, died on Saturday, aged 117.
-
NASA has celebrated Hubble’s 28th birthday by releasing an astounding video of a “star nursery” at the heart of the Lagoon Nebula.
-
NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who protested police brutality by taking a knee during the national anthem, has received Amnesty International’s top award for activism.
-
This Montana Democrat scorches Sinclair Broadcasting for abusing its power — in an ad on Sinclair stations.
-
A mother’s Twitter complaint that her 3-year-old’s pants lacked pocketshas gone viral.
-
William Friedkin, director of “The Exorcist,” has filmed a real-life de-ghosting for a forthcoming documentary.
-
There’s more trouble brewing for Fox News’ Sean Hannity, this time over his property portfolio.
-
Natti Vogel’s new video, “Brown Rice,” examines a gay man’s struggle with self-image and the escapism of drugs and casual sex.
-
Here’s a ranking of the best Netflix shows to watch this week.
-
And all eyes are on London, where the Duchess of Cambridge has been admitted to hospital for baby No. 3.