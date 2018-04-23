Tennessee Shooting Suspect Arrested Last Year At White House

TENNESSEE SUSPECT’S WHITE HOUSE ARREST Police have revealed the nude suspect who fled the Tennessee Waffle House shooting that left four dead Sunday was arrested in Washington last year trying to climb a White House barrier, with police seizing an AR-15 rifle. Meanwhile, the diner who single-handedly disarmed the gunman has been hailed as a hero. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

MITT MISS Former presidential nominee Mitt Romney failed to secure enough votes to become the Utah Senate Republican nominee outright over the weekend, though he’s still expected to win the primary on June 26. [HuffPost]

‘OUTRAGEOUS’ These nine Democrats have signed up for a Republican bill that helps insulate Wall Street banks from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

EARTH DAY DEBACLE Donald Trump celebrated “Earth Day” Sunday — by lauding his policies that have gutted regulations to protect the environment. On Twitter, scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson offered his own sobering reflection on the annual celebration. [HuffPost]

KIM COMES IN FROM THE COLD North Korea’s sudden rapprochement toward South Korea and the U.S. has baffled watchers. Here are three theories that could explain why. Should a deal be struck between Trump and Kim, China may find its influence over Pyongyang severely weakened. [CNN]

HONORING BARBARA A former White House photographer captured four presidents and four first ladies — all together at the funeral of Barbara Bush Saturday. Earlier, a picture of former President Barack Obama enjoying a warm exchange with Melania Trump went viral: “Add ‘make Melania smile’ to the long list of things Obama can do that Trump can’t.” [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING