Japanese Fighter Respectfully Hits Back At Conor McGregor's 'Jackie Chan' Remark

Mixed martial artist Conor McGregor made some racist jabs while attempting to smack talk Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa when they appeared in a photo together.

The Irish fighter posted a photo of Mayweather and Nasukawa at a recent press conference on his Instagram page, accompanied by an expletive-heavy caption in which McGregor likens the pair to Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan in the “Rush Hour” franchise.

“Who’s this little prick next to you ? That’s mad shit. Like something out of rush hour 5 or something,” McGregor wrote on Instagram. “Chris tucker and Jackie fucking Chan back in this bitch. Fucking brilliant.”

Nasukawa posted a tweet in response, telling McGregor a little bit about himself. Of course, he reminded the Irish MMA fighter that he is not Jackie Chan, who is Chinese ― which, FYI, is not the same as Japanese.

He also pointed out how McGregor didn’t exactly come out victorious in his 2017 fight against Mayweather.

Hello, Mr. McGregor.

My Name is Tenshin Nasukawa.

I am not Jackie Chan.

I promise to avenge your loss, so please watch my fight.@TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/gSN53svsqs — 那須川 天心 (@TeppenTenshin) November 6, 2018

While McGregor appeared to not know who Nasukawa is, the Japanese fighter is considered a rising star in the world of combat sports. The 20-year-old holds an undefeated record in both kickboxing and MMA. He’s been hailed as the “next superstar of striking.”

Nasukawa can also do this.

The fight between Mayweather and Nasukawa was initially scheduled for Dec. 31, but it seems the bout is off. The American pro boxer explained that he will not, in fact, be fighting the Japanese kickboxer.