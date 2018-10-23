Terrifying Video Shows Out-Of-Control Escalator That Injured At Least 20

ASSOCIATED PRESS Many of the people hurt in an escalator accident in Rome on Tuesday were reportedly fans of CSKA Moscow who were in town for the night's Champions League soccer match against a local team.

Excited soccer fans may have caused an escalator in a Roman metro station to malfunction on Tuesday, leaving at least 20 people injured, Italian media reports via the BBC.

People can be heard screaming in a terrifying video posted on social media that shows bodies being hurled on top of each other as the escalator suddenly goes out of control.

JUST IN: serious incident in Rome metro station after that allegedly CSKA Moscow fans jumping on escalator provoked collapse.

20 fans injured, 10 in serious condition, 1 had foot amputated.

Video of the moment, warning graphics

At least 20 people were injured, according to the BBC’s report. The Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported that one victim’s foot was partially severed.

Most who were injured were reportedly fans of the visiting Russian soccer team CSKA Moscow, who were in town for an evening Champions League match against Rome’s team.