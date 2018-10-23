Terrifying Video Shows Out-Of-Control Escalator That Injured At Least 20

Excited soccer fans may have caused an escalator in a Roman metro station to malfunction on Tuesday, leaving at least 20 people injured, Italian media reports via the BBC.
People can be heard screaming in a terrifying video posted on social media that shows bodies being hurled on top of each other as the escalator suddenly goes out of control.
At least 20 people were injured, according to the BBC’s report. The Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported that one victim’s foot was partially severed.
Most who were injured were reportedly fans of the visiting Russian soccer team CSKA Moscow, who were in town for an evening Champions League match against Rome’s team.
Police said witnesses saw the Russian soccer fans singing and jumping on the escalator before it broke down.